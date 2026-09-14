Afghan doctors barred from Peshawar hospital over visa issues

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has defended the Islamic Emirate’s policies on women and girls, sanctions and security, while calling for stronger relations with the United States and other countries.

In a BBC interview this week, Muttaqi was asked why Afghan women and girls face restrictions on education, work and public life. He rejected criticism of Afghanistan’s human rights situation and said sanctions against the country were politically motivated.

“This is an injustice to Afghans. It’s an excuse. There are no sensible reasons for sanctions being imposed on Afghanistan,” he said.

Muttaqi argued that the situation in Afghanistan is now better than during the decades of conflict, including the 20 years of the US and NATO-led war.

He said Afghanistan had endured around 40 years of war and that the Islamic Emirate was now seeking to strengthen relations with countries in both the East and West.

“Our relationships have developed a lot with regional and eastern countries, in terms of economy, politics, relationships and investments,” he said, adding that there had also been developments with European countries.

On recent “technical talks” in Belgium on the issue of Afghan migrants, he described the development as positive and said the Islamic Emirate hoped for a good future.

Muttaqi acknowledged that formal international recognition is important, but described Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate as a positive development.

Asked about restrictions on women, he said Afghanistan’s policies should be viewed through Afghan cultural and social values rather than Western standards.

“The conduct with women shouldn’t be looked at through the glasses of Western culture and tradition. Afghan values should be considered,” he said.

Muttaqi claimed that more than three million girls are currently studying in schools and madrassas, and said female students at religious schools also study modern subjects.

He said more than three million girls below Grade 6 are attending school, with female teachers involved in their education.

However, he acknowledged concerns raised by foreign diplomats and organisations that the continued exclusion of girls from secondary education could eventually create shortages of female teachers and doctors.

“This really is a problem. And it will be considered,” he said, while adding that Afghanistan does not currently face such shortages and that the authorities would seek to prevent them in the future.

Muttaqi also rejected claims that al-Qaeda or other foreign militant groups are operating in Afghanistan.

He said the Islamic Emirate would not allow groups to use Afghan territory to plan attacks against other countries, arguing that allegations about the presence of foreign militants were part of propaganda.

“So far no one has presented any proof,” he said.

Muttaqi also pointed to the elimination of poppy cultivation and improvements in security as developments he said should be recognised.

Seeking normal ties with Washington

On relations with the United States, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate wants positive and normal relations with Washington but would not accept the presence of foreign military forces in Afghanistan.

He said Afghanistan is a developing country with investment opportunities in many sectors, although the Islamic Emirate does not know how much interest US investors currently have in the country.

He said the return of around six million Afghans had placed pressure on the country, but claimed that returnees had been taken back to their home areas. He added that many were skilled workers who were already contributing to Afghanistan’s development.

Despite continuing international concerns over women’s rights, humanitarian needs and Afghanistan’s economic situation, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate wants to deepen diplomatic and economic engagement with the international community.