Kabul to host tripartite meeting on Afghan migrants’ problems

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended the operation of directives issued by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) ordering Afghan medical students enrolled in Pakistani institutions to return to Afghanistan.

The court’s decision provides immediate relief to Afghan medical students studying in Pakistan, allowing them to continue their education, sit for examinations and return to their hostels.

Justice Khalid Ishaq issued the order while hearing petitions filed by 13 Afghan students enrolled at various medical institutions in Lahore, including King Edward Medical University, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical and Dental College, and the Services Institute of Medical Sciences.

The petitions were filed after the PMDC issued a notification on September 1 directing Afghan medical students enrolled in Pakistani medical colleges to “return to Afghanistan.” The notification also barred medical and dental colleges from granting admission or placement to Afghan students during the current academic session.

The students also challenged a similar directive issued by the PMDC on July 31, asking the court to declare both orders illegal, unconstitutional and without lawful authority.

During Friday’s hearing, Advocate Asad Jamal, representing the petitioners, argued that the students had been condemned unheard and that their fundamental rights to education, life and dignity had been violated.

He further argued that the PMDC had exceeded its jurisdiction under the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act and urged the court to ensure that the students’ fundamental rights were protected in accordance with the law.

Opposing the suspension of the directives, PMDC lawyer Haris Azmat argued that the matter was linked to national security.

Justice Khalid Ishaq, however, rejected the argument and ordered the suspension of the PMDC’s July 31 and September 1 directives.

The court directed that the Afghan students be allowed to continue their education, appear in examinations and return to their hostels.

The court also sought responses from the PMDC, Pakistan’s Ministry of Health and the vice chancellors of the medical universities and colleges concerned. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 18.

Afghan ambassador welcomes court decision

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb welcomed the Lahore High Court’s decision, describing it as a positive development for Afghan students pursuing medical education in Pakistan.

“The Lahore High Court’s decision directing medical colleges not to expel Afghan students or cancel their examination papers is a welcome development,” Shakeeb said on X.

The Afghan ambassador also acknowledged a clarification from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry that Afghan students holding valid visas may continue their education in Pakistan.

“We hope that the relevant authorities of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will continue to facilitate a clear, consistent and practical approach, enabling lawfully enrolled Afghan students to maintain their legal status and complete their studies without unnecessary interruption,” he said.