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Kabul to host tripartite meeting on Afghan migrants’ problems
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, has met with Arafat Jamal, head of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office, to discuss the situation of Afghan migrants and efforts to address their problems.
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said in a statement on Friday that Jamal said the problems of Afghan migrants, including forced deportations, will be discussed in October on the sidelines of an international meeting in Switzerland.
Jamal also said UNHCR and Iran have agreed to hold a tripartite meeting on Afghan migrants. The meeting is expected to take place in Kabul soon, with representatives from Iran, the United Nations and the Islamic Emirate attending.
He said the United Nations has also launched new efforts to address the problems of Afghan migrants and has prepared plans to mobilize the financial resources needed to assist them.
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir welcomed the tripartite and quadripartite meetings on Afghan migrants, calling them important and effective. He said the Islamic Emirate supports efforts to address the problems of migrants and returnees.
He added that several programs have already been implemented to support Afghan migrants and returnees, while efforts are underway to secure further cooperation.
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Pakistan court blocks expulsion of Afghan medical students
Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb welcomed the Lahore High Court’s decision, describing it as a positive development for Afghan students pursuing medical education in Pakistan.
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended the operation of directives issued by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) ordering Afghan medical students enrolled in Pakistani institutions to return to Afghanistan.
The court’s decision provides immediate relief to Afghan medical students studying in Pakistan, allowing them to continue their education, sit for examinations and return to their hostels.
Justice Khalid Ishaq issued the order while hearing petitions filed by 13 Afghan students enrolled at various medical institutions in Lahore, including King Edward Medical University, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical and Dental College, and the Services Institute of Medical Sciences.
The petitions were filed after the PMDC issued a notification on September 1 directing Afghan medical students enrolled in Pakistani medical colleges to “return to Afghanistan.” The notification also barred medical and dental colleges from granting admission or placement to Afghan students during the current academic session.
The students also challenged a similar directive issued by the PMDC on July 31, asking the court to declare both orders illegal, unconstitutional and without lawful authority.
During Friday’s hearing, Advocate Asad Jamal, representing the petitioners, argued that the students had been condemned unheard and that their fundamental rights to education, life and dignity had been violated.
He further argued that the PMDC had exceeded its jurisdiction under the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act and urged the court to ensure that the students’ fundamental rights were protected in accordance with the law.
Opposing the suspension of the directives, PMDC lawyer Haris Azmat argued that the matter was linked to national security.
Justice Khalid Ishaq, however, rejected the argument and ordered the suspension of the PMDC’s July 31 and September 1 directives.
The court directed that the Afghan students be allowed to continue their education, appear in examinations and return to their hostels.
The court also sought responses from the PMDC, Pakistan’s Ministry of Health and the vice chancellors of the medical universities and colleges concerned. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 18.
Afghan ambassador welcomes court decision
Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb welcomed the Lahore High Court’s decision, describing it as a positive development for Afghan students pursuing medical education in Pakistan.
“The Lahore High Court’s decision directing medical colleges not to expel Afghan students or cancel their examination papers is a welcome development,” Shakeeb said on X.
The Afghan ambassador also acknowledged a clarification from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry that Afghan students holding valid visas may continue their education in Pakistan.
“We hope that the relevant authorities of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will continue to facilitate a clear, consistent and practical approach, enabling lawfully enrolled Afghan students to maintain their legal status and complete their studies without unnecessary interruption,” he said.
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NRC chief calls for resumption of girls’ education in Afghanistan
Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), says he met the Islamic Emirate leaders in Kabul and Kandahar to call for the resumption of education for girls beyond primary school.
Egeland said that with each passing year, thousands of female teachers and health workers are leaving the labour market, while no new graduates are entering to replace them.
He described the situation as a serious concern for Afghanistan and said the NRC would continue working for the resumption of education for women and girls at all levels, in accordance with Afghan traditions.
Egeland also questioned the absence of diplomats and international envoys from Afghanistan, saying they should be present in the country and work alongside humanitarian organizations to advance women’s rights.
“You cannot do that from abroad,” he said.
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Khalilzad: US must shift focus from war on terror to emerging global threats
Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad says the September 11 attacks fundamentally changed U.S. national strategy, making the fight against terrorism its central focus for years.
In a post marking the anniversary of the attacks, Khalilzad said the U.S. suffered significant losses during the subsequent war on terror, including service members who were killed or sustained life-changing injuries.
He said the U.S. achieved major successes in the fight against terrorism, including reducing al-Qaida to the point of near-eradication.
Khalilzad, however, said the intense phase of the war on terror has receded and Washington now needs to broaden its focus to address emerging global challenges.
He pointed to China’s rise, the rapid development of artificial intelligence, and uncertainties involving Europe, Russia, India and the wider Middle East as key challenges shaping the new era.
Khalilzad warned that major powers have historically remained focused on their “last war” while failing to prepare for emerging threats and conflicts.
He said the U.S. should avoid repeating that mistake while maintaining the necessary measures to ensure that the war on terror remains in the past.
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