NRC chief calls for resumption of girls’ education in Afghanistan

Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), says he met the Islamic Emirate leaders in Kabul and Kandahar to call for the resumption of education for girls beyond primary school.

Egeland said that with each passing year, thousands of female teachers and health workers are leaving the labour market, while no new graduates are entering to replace them.

He described the situation as a serious concern for Afghanistan and said the NRC would continue working for the resumption of education for women and girls at all levels, in accordance with Afghan traditions.

Egeland also questioned the absence of diplomats and international envoys from Afghanistan, saying they should be present in the country and work alongside humanitarian organizations to advance women’s rights.

“You cannot do that from abroad,” he said.