India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I

India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the series after chasing down a target of 157 in 13.4 overs.

Afghanistan made a positive start after being asked to bat first, but their innings was disrupted by a sharp collapse in the middle overs. They fell from 38/1 to 43/5, losing four wickets for five runs and putting themselves under significant pressure.

The collapse began with a run-out involving Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal. After the ball was played towards deep midwicket, the batters attempted a second run but were unable to complete it. Zadran slipped while turning for the run, allowing Ishan Kishan to finish the dismissal with a direct throw.

Afghanistan’s recovery then depended largely on Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi. Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64 from 44 balls, while Nabi contributed 33 as the pair added important runs to take Afghanistan to 156/8 from their 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh was India’s leading bowler, taking three wickets for 19 runs. Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the Indian playing XI after missing recent assignments because of a left-knee injury.

Afghanistan’s total left little margin for error against India’s batting line-up, and the hosts quickly took control of the chase. Abhishek Sharma scored 82 from 32 balls, reaching his half-century from 22 deliveries with seven fours and seven sixes.

Sharma’s rapid scoring significantly reduced the required run rate and allowed India to maintain control despite the early dismissal of Sanju Samson, who made 10.

Ishan Kishan then provided further stability, scoring 42 from 33 balls. India reached the target in 13.4 overs, with Kishan helping ensure there was no late pressure in the chase.

The sides will meet for their second T20I on Tuesday.

Fans can watch the match live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).