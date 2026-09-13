Mujahid states Kabul seeks stronger ties with region and beyond

The Islamic Emirate says it is seeking to strengthen and expand Kabul’s relations with countries in the region and beyond, with its foreign policy focused on economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, says Afghanistan’s current government has managed to establish trust-based relations with countries in the region and around the world over the past five years.

Mujahid says visits by senior officials from several countries to Afghanistan, along with expanding trade relations with a number of countries, demonstrate the growing trend of these interactions.

The Islamic Emirate spokesman stresses that Afghanistan needs the cooperation and effective role of neighboring and regional countries to strengthen regional cooperation and achieve its economic and regional connectivity objectives.

He also says the Islamic Emirate is seeking to further expand and consolidate Kabul’s relations with countries in the region.

According to figures from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Islamic Emirate currently has 40 active diplomatic missions in different countries.

Meanwhile, a number of international relations experts state that expanding Afghanistan’s engagement with the world could help reduce political isolation, strengthen diplomatic ties, attract investment, and ultimately foster the country’s economic growth.