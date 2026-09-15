Kyrgyz, Afghan foreign ministers discuss expanding trade and investment ties

Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev held a telephone conversation with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on September 14, focusing on strengthening practical cooperation between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The two foreign ministers discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on expanding trade, economic and investment ties, the ministry said.

“Particular attention was paid to enhancing further trade, economic and investment cooperation,” the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the call, the Afghan side also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the successful organization of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and the 6th World Nomad Games.

Afghanistan further congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, according to the statement.

The conversation comes as Kabul and Bishkek seek to expand economic and diplomatic engagement, with trade and investment emerging as key areas of potential cooperation.