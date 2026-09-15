Sport
Nabi reaches 2,500 T20I runs
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has reached another major milestone, becoming the first Afghan player to score 2,500 runs in T20I cricket.
Nabi reached the landmark in his 142nd T20I innings. He has scored seven half-centuries in the format, with a highest score of 89.
The veteran all-rounder continues to add to his record-breaking career and remains one of Afghanistan’s most experienced and influential players in international cricket.
Afghanistan is currently playing India in the second of a three-match T20I series. Fans in Afghanistan can watch the series live on Ariana Television.
Sport
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah 4-0 Istiqlal Kabul; Omar Zawak 3-1 Sarsabz Yashlar
Abu Muslim Farah and Omar Zawak secured convincing victories on Monday as the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continued in Kabul.
In the sixth match of the competition, Abu Muslim Farah produced a dominant performance to defeat Istiqlal Kabul 4–0.
Mahboob Hanifi and Omid Popalzai found the net in the first half to give Abu Muslim Farah a two-goal advantage at the break. Alireza Panahi and Farzad Tajik added two more goals after halftime, completing a comfortable victory and earning Abu Muslim Farah all three points.
In the seventh match, Omar Zawak defeated Sarsabz Yashlar 3–1, with Shadab Malekzada stealing the spotlight.
Malekzada scored all three goals for Omar Zawak to complete an impressive hat-trick. Mehran Khas scored Sarsabz Yashlar’s only goal, but it was not enough to prevent Omar Zawak from claiming a convincing win.
Upcoming Fixtures
The Afghanistan Champions League Roshan continues on Wednesday with two matches:
- Toofan Herat vs. Ariana Khost
- Khorasan Faryab vs. Aino Mina
Football fans can watch the matches live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
Sport
Farooq Khan Ahmadzai makes international umpiring debut
He was recently promoted to the ACB’s elite umpiring panel following a competitive selection process.
Afghanistan’s Farooq Khan Ahmadzai made his international umpiring debut during the first T20I between Afghanistan and India, becoming the seventh Afghan umpire to officiate at international level.
Ahmadzai, one of the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s leading domestic umpires, took charge of his first international match in the opening game of the three-match series in New Delhi on Sunday, September 14.
He was recently promoted to the ACB’s elite umpiring panel following a competitive selection process.
Ahmadzai joins a growing group of Afghan officials who have officiated in international cricket, including Ahmad Shah Durrani, Ahmad Shah Pakteen and Izatullah Safi, who are among the Afghan umpires currently listed on the ICC’s international umpire panel.
Pakteen is the most experienced of the group, having officiated in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
Ahmadzai has built considerable experience in Afghanistan’s domestic game, having officiated in 38 first-class matches, 59 List A matches and 74 T20s before making the step up to international cricket.
His international debut came during a significant fixture, with Afghanistan facing India in the opening match of their T20I series.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board congratulated Ahmadzai on the milestone and wished him success in his international umpiring career.
Sport
India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I
Arshdeep Singh was India’s leading bowler, taking three wickets for 19 runs. Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the Indian playing XI after missing recent assignments because of a left-knee injury.
India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the series after chasing down a target of 157 in 13.4 overs.
Afghanistan made a positive start after being asked to bat first, but their innings was disrupted by a sharp collapse in the middle overs. They fell from 38/1 to 43/5, losing four wickets for five runs and putting themselves under significant pressure.
The collapse began with a run-out involving Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran and Sediqullah Atal. After the ball was played towards deep midwicket, the batters attempted a second run but were unable to complete it. Zadran slipped while turning for the run, allowing Ishan Kishan to finish the dismissal with a direct throw.
Afghanistan’s recovery then depended largely on Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi. Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64 from 44 balls, while Nabi contributed 33 as the pair added important runs to take Afghanistan to 156/8 from their 20 overs.
Arshdeep Singh was India’s leading bowler, taking three wickets for 19 runs. Jasprit Bumrah also returned to the Indian playing XI after missing recent assignments because of a left-knee injury.
Afghanistan’s total left little margin for error against India’s batting line-up, and the hosts quickly took control of the chase. Abhishek Sharma scored 82 from 32 balls, reaching his half-century from 22 deliveries with seven fours and seven sixes.
Sharma’s rapid scoring significantly reduced the required run rate and allowed India to maintain control despite the early dismissal of Sanju Samson, who made 10.
Ishan Kishan then provided further stability, scoring 42 from 33 balls. India reached the target in 13.4 overs, with Kishan helping ensure there was no late pressure in the chase.
The sides will meet for their second T20I on Tuesday.
Fans can watch the match live on Ariana Television Network (ATN).
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