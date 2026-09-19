Abu Muslim Farah and Ariana Khost play out goalless draw in ACL

Abu Muslim Farah and Ariana Khost played out a 0–0 draw in the 13th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Saturday.

Both sides created chances throughout the match but failed to convert them, as neither team managed to break the deadlock.

Mustafa Omarkhail, a player for Abu Muslim Farah, was named Player of the Match.

Abu Muslim Farah will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi in their next match, while Ariana Khost will take on Istiqlal Kabul.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.