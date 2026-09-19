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Abu Muslim Farah and Ariana Khost play out goalless draw in ACL

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Abu Muslim Farah and Ariana Khost played out a 0–0 draw in the 13th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Saturday. 

Both sides created chances throughout the match but failed to convert them, as neither team managed to break the deadlock.

Mustafa Omarkhail, a player for Abu Muslim Farah, was named Player of the Match.

Abu Muslim Farah will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi in their next match, while Ariana Khost will take on Istiqlal Kabul.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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ACL season six: Aino Mina and Omar Zawak play out 1–1 draw

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4 hours ago

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September 19, 2026

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Aino Mina Kandahar and Omar Zawak Herat played out a 1–1 draw in the 12th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium on Saturday.

Aino Mina made a strong start, with Mohammad Yaqoob scoring the opening goal in the sixth minute to put his team ahead.

Omar Zawak Herat responded eight minutes later, as Nematullah Karimi scored the equalizer in the 14th minute.

Both teams pushed for a winning goal in the second half, but neither side could find the breakthrough, and the match ended 1–1.

Ahlullah Darman of Aino Mina Kandahar was named the Player of the Match.

Aino Mina Kandahar will face Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab in their next match, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Arman FC.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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ACL: Sarsabz Yashlar edge Istiqlal Kabul 2–1

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1 day ago

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September 18, 2026

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Last Updated on: September 19, 2026

Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab defeated Istiqlal Kabul 2–1 in the 11th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.

The match was played on Friday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul.

The two teams played out a balanced first half, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

In the second half, Istiqlql Kabul’s Haroon Noori opened the scoring to put his side 1–0 ahead.

Sarsabz Yashlar responded by increasing the pressure, with Abdullah Maki equalizing in the 67th minute.

Adnan Nemati then scored Sarsab Yashlar’s second goal in the 82nd minute, completing the comeback and securing a 2–1 victory over Esteqlal Kabul.

Matches from the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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Sorkh Poshan Khafi beat Arman FC 2–0 in ACL season six

Arman FC will face Khurasan Faryab in their third match next Sunday, while Sorkh Poshan Khafi will take on Toofan Herat.

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1 day ago

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September 18, 2026

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Sorkh Poshan Khafi secured a 2–0 victory over Arman FC in their second match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.

The two sides faced off on Friday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul in the 10th match of the tournament.

Arman FC started brightly and looked dangerous in attack, creating several chances in the first half. However, they failed to find the back of the net.

Sorkh Poshan Khafi broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Ali Basit Nazari, who finished the chance to put his side 1–0 ahead. Nazari was later named Player of the Match.

Arman FC pushed for an equalizer after the break and enjoyed a significant spell of possession, but Sorkh Poshan Khafi defended well and remained dangerous on the counter.

The Khafi-based side sealed the win in second-half stoppage time when Naweed Mahboobi scored the second goal, securing a 2–0 victory.

Arman FC’s goalkeeper also produced several important saves to keep the scoreline from widening.

Arman FC will face Khurasan Faryab in their third match next Sunday, while Sorkh Poshan Khafi will take on Toofan Herat.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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