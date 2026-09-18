Regional
China presses Iran to help rein in Houthis after Saudi appeal
China has privately asked Tehran to help rein in Yemen’s Houthis after an appeal to Beijing by Saudi Arabia following the Iran-backed group’s military blitz in the past week, according to three Iranian sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported.
Riyadh turned to China for help after the Houthis made rapid advances along the Red Sea coast and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, moves that have left Saudi oil exports and shipping more exposed, the sources said.
China has publicly called for restraint, dialogue and the restoration of safe navigation, but its private message went further than the public statements, they said.
Beijing wants Iran to use its influence with the Houthis to help prevent the conflict spreading further across energy routes on which China, the world’s second-largest economy, depends.
The sources, who were briefed on the discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide details of how the message was delivered or whether it was conveyed during a visit to China on Wednesday by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.
The sources said Tehran’s response was that stability and peace in the region depend on ending the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Chinese officials did not issue any explicit threats or indicate that Beijing would seek to pressure Tehran economically if it failed to use its influence over the Houthis, the three Iranian sources said.
In response to a Reuters request for comment on this story, the Chinese foreign ministry said: “China does not wish to see regional tensions further spill over into Yemen and the Red Sea. Escalating regional instability is not in the interests of any party”.
“The sovereignty and security of all countries should be respected, and facilities vital to people’s livelihoods must not be targeted. China calls for an end to actions that further complicate the situation and urges resolving issues through dialogue and negotiation,” it said.
Iran’s foreign ministry and the Saudi government’s media office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment for this article.
DANGERS OF A WIDER REGIONAL WAR
China has been Iran’s largest trading partner for more than a decade and remains the main buyer of its oil. Chinese purchases accounted for more than 80% of Iran’s seaborne oil exports in 2025, averaging about 1.4 million barrels per day, according to commodities data and analytics firm Kpler.
“Beijing is one of the few capitals that can still press Iran to rein in the Houthis,” said a senior Western diplomat in the region.
The Houthis, who emerged in the 1990s in opposition to Saudi Arabia’s Sunni religious influence in Yemen, are armed, trained and funded by Iran, according to Iranian sources and Western countries, and form part of Tehran’s anti-Western, anti-Israel “Axis of Resistance”.
Any threat by the Houthis to shipping in the Red Sea and through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait risks sharply worsening the global energy crisis since Iran started blocking the Strait of Hormuz and increasing the danger of a wider regional conflict.
With Hormuz already effectively shut, sustained Houthi attacks on vessels or ports in the Red Sea would disrupt the Middle East’s two main oil-export routes simultaneously, opening a new front in both the energy crisis and Iran’s broader confrontation with the United States.
Iran and its allies now exert pressure over both ends of the region’s key maritime network, one of the sources said, adding that “China depends on both”.
Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said Beijing may oppose US pressure on Tehran, but its interests in the Middle East extend well beyond Iran. Roughly half of China’s oil imports come from the region, while trade between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council states totals around $300 billion a year.
“Iran can disrupt Hormuz. But at some point that leverage begins hurting the very power Tehran increasingly depends on,” Vatanka said.
CHINA’S DILEMMA
It is unclear whether Tehran will act on the concerns raised by Beijing, according to the three Iranian sources.
The relationship nevertheless carries significant economic and strategic weight for Iran as it continues to face hostilities with the US, they said.
China is among the few countries with the financial capacity to provide the investment Tehran needs to sustain its oil industry and ease pressure on its economy, battered by war and sanctions.
Beijing has also demonstrated its diplomatic influence. In 2023, China brokered the agreement that restored ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia after years of hostility.
That influence has limits, however. Critics inside Iran have complained about the relatively modest level of Chinese non-oil trade and investment since the two countries signed a 25-year cooperation pact in 2021, particularly compared with China’s growing investment commitments in Gulf Arab states.
China remains a factor Tehran cannot afford to ignore, but two of the Iranian sources said Beijing’s interests were only one consideration among many. Iran’s decisions are shaped by competing strategic, economic and political priorities, they said.
“Tehran and Beijing need each other. China is a factor Tehran cannot ignore, and Beijing wants Hormuz reopened and Red Sea shipping secured,” the Western diplomat said.
Analysts say the key test will be whether China is prepared to attach consequences to its demands. Ultimately, they say, the clearest sign of Beijing’s resolve would be evidence that it is willing to use its leverage over Tehran.
Regional
US officials met Iran-backed Houthis in Oman over the weekend
The Trump administration designated the Houthis a “foreign terrorist organization” in March 2025 criminalising support for the group. But Washington has negotiated with them since, reaching a ceasefire in May last year after bombing the group for two months to halt a campaign of attacks on Red Sea shipping.
US officials met representatives of Yemen’s Houthis in Oman over the weekend, Reuters reported citing five sources familiar with the matter, days after the Iran-backed militia seized a strategic stretch of the Red Sea coast in a sweeping offensive that routed Saudi-backed forces.
The meeting, which has not been made public, was held at the US Embassy in Muscat, three of the sources said on the condition of anonymity. Two sources said that Oman’s government, a longtime regional mediator, helped organise the meeting.
The Trump administration designated the Houthis a “foreign terrorist organization” in March 2025 criminalising support for the group. But Washington has negotiated with them since, reaching a ceasefire in May last year after bombing the group for two months to halt a campaign of attacks on Red Sea shipping.
President Donald Trump said on Saturday the Houthis had phoned his administration asking the United States to keep out of the Yemen war. Vice President JD Vance said on Monday the US was in direct contact with the group, without giving details.
In the meeting, which one source said took place on Sunday, the Houthis told US officials they had no intention of attacking American vessels and that they were committed to the 2025 ceasefire with the US, two sources said.
One of the sources, a Yemeni, said the militia group also said they would not attack Israeli ships or any commercial vessels, except those belonging to Saudi Arabia.
According to two of the sources, the US side was represented by embassy personnel.
One of those sources said the Houthi delegation included a senior official based in Muscat who is under US sanctions, Mohammad Abdulsalam. Another source confirmed Abdulsalam’s presence along with that of another senior Houthi official, Abdelmalik al-Ajiri.
Responding to questions, a State Department spokesperson said: “We have no comment on this specific reported meeting.”
The spokesperson also said safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and preventing the export of terrorism from the Middle East were core US interests.
Oman’s embassy in the US and senior Houthi official Abdulsalam did not respond to requests for comment.
The Houthis last week seized effective control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coastline, including the historic port of Mocha, and Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb, or “Gate of Tears” strait, at the sea’s mouth.
The Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital in 2014, have fought against a Saudi-led coalition for more than a decade. The war had quietened under a ceasefire in recent years, but fighting resumed in July when the Houthis declared a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea in response to a Saudi blockade of Yemeni ports.
Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Trump last week seeking US military support amid the dramatic Houthi advances. Reuters has reported that Washington told Riyadh it would not get directly involved.
Regional
Saudi Arabia calls alleged Mecca attack a ‘red line’ as Houthis deny involvement
Saudi Arabia’s recently announced defense cooperation with Turkey and Pakistan has not been activated in response to the reported incident.
Saudi Arabia has accused Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement of attempting to launch a drone attack toward Mecca, declaring the holy city a “red line,” while the Houthis have denied carrying out the attack.
Saudi authorities said the drone was intercepted and destroyed before it entered the airspace over Mecca, Islam’s holiest city. The Houthis denied launching drones toward the city.
The reported incident has drawn condemnation from several countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which said any attempt to target the holy sites violates their sanctity.
Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki said the incident was the second alleged Houthi attempt to target Mecca, following a ballistic missile launch toward the city in 2017.
The development comes as Saudi Arabia faces renewed security pressures linked to the wider regional conflict. The Houthis have also carried out attacks against Saudi infrastructure and shipping in the Red Sea, according to the report.
Turkey and Pakistan say no Saudi request for military support
Saudi Arabia’s recently announced defense cooperation with Turkey and Pakistan has not been activated in response to the reported incident.
Officials from Turkey and Pakistan told The Associated Press that Riyadh had not requested military assistance. A Turkish official said efforts to establish the alliance’s operational framework still need to be completed.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the reported attack and said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stand “shoulder to shoulder.”
Houthis claim they shot down Saudi fighter jet
The Houthis later claimed they had shot down an F-15 fighter jet operated by the Saudi-led coalition over Yemen’s central Marib province.
Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree provided no details on when the incident allegedly occurred. The Associated Press said it could not independently verify the claim.
U.S. officials have indicated that Washington does not currently intend to become directly involved in the conflict. President Donald Trump said the Houthis had indicated they did not want to fight the United States, while Vice President J.D. Vance said Washington remained in contact with both Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was visiting China, with discussions expected to include the regional conflict and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Regional
Gulf states call off meeting with Iran, Houthis launch new attack on Saudi
Arab states in the Gulf called off a meeting with Iran planned for Monday, while Yemen’s Houthis launched a new attack on Saudi Arabia after fighting that has extended the Middle East war to another theatre and further jeopardised global oil supplies.
The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said they fired dozens of missiles and drones on Monday at a Saudi military airbase in Khamis Mushait, near the border, hitting aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots. They described the attack as retaliation for hundreds of Saudi airstrikes on Yemen in recent days, Reuters reported.
Saudi authorities announced brief emergency alerts there and in three other southern cities which have previously come under Houthi fire.
The Houthis launched a lightning advance last week in Yemen, culminating in the seizure of an island in the mouth of the Red Sea on Friday. A separate attack that day, which Riyadh blamed on Iran-backed fighters in Iraq, knocked out Saudi Arabia’s east-west pipeline, the main route for Middle East oil bypassing the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.
OIL PRICES JUMP
Crude oil prices rose more than 3% on Monday, when the market reopened after the weekend, while the politically sensitive average retail price of diesel in the United States hit a new all-time high above $6.23 a gallon.
Traders say the closure of the Saudi pipeline could cut off as much as 4% of global oil supply unless it is reopened within days. Images from space show sections of the pipeline damaged by blazes. Riyadh has not given a firm estimate for how long it will be shut.
Oman had been due to host a meeting on Monday with Iran and Gulf states to discuss negotiations aimed at reopening Hormuz, the world’s most important oil shipping lane, largely closed since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February.
But Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi announced overnight that the meeting had been postponed “in the interests of consensus”. Iran said the postponement was at the request of Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Iran issued a list of 77 ships it said had violated its protocols for operating in the Strait of Hormuz. Any ship on the list would face “restrictions on future passages, including fines, detention, or confiscation”, and other ships that assisted them by accepting transfers of cargo would be added to the list.
EXPANSION OF WAR TO YEMEN POSES DILEMMA FOR TRUMP
The upsurge of fighting in Yemen poses a dilemma for Washington, which is under pressure to aid its Saudi allies but anxious not to expand the costly war to a new theatre.
Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition battling the Houthis for more than a decade, after the mountain fighters captured Yemen’s capital in 2014. The war there had largely been quiet under a ceasefire for the past few years, but fighting has now resumed, with the Houthis driving back forces from a Saudi-backed government based in the south.
Thousands of Yemenis have fled inland from the coast to escape fighting as the Houthis swept into cities including the historic Red Sea port of Mocha last week.
Aisha Muhammad, an elderly woman burning twigs to heat a kettle in government-held territory near Taiz, told Reuters she had left behind two daughters and three sons who had been unable to escape.
“They can’t even go out to the market to get food and drinking water. They are being blocked and shot at, so they are trapped inside their homes,” she said. “They cannot reach us, and we cannot return to them. This is a trial from God.”
On Friday the Houthis captured Perim Island, inside the Bab el-Mandeb, the “Gate of Tears” strait, at the mouth of the Red Sea.
U.S. President Donald Trump is under pressure to end the war to relieve the global energy shortage and lower prices that are hurting the fortunes of his Republican Party ahead of mid-term elections in November.
Three sources have told Reuters that Washington has so far rebuffed pleas from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to intervene in Yemen. Trump confirmed over the weekend that he had spoken to the prince, and said the Houthis had also phoned asking Washington to keep out of the dispute.
The United States bombed the Houthis in 2025 for two months, but Trump called off that campaign after reaching a ceasefire with the group, which he said had promised not to attack ships in the Red Sea.
Trump, who attended a golf tournament at one of his resorts in Ireland, said he expected the Iran war to end shortly after the elections in November, after which the price of oil would “drop like a rock”.
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