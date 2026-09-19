Kandahar governor calls on World Bank to implement key development projects

Kandahar Governor Mullah Mohammad Shirin Akhund has called on the World Bank to implement major and essential development projects in the southern Afghan province.

The remarks were made during a meeting with Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Group country director for Afghanistan, and Richard Trenchard, representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

At the meeting, Hadad-Zervos briefed Kandahar officials on the World Bank’s activities and assistance across Afghanistan, as well as the work of the FAO, provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

He said the World Bank has continued its operations in Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate came to power, while the FAO’s financial activities are also funded by the World Bank.

According to Hadad-Zervos, the organizations are working in areas including health, humanitarian assistance, education, clean water and agriculture.

He said the World Bank and local authorities had also begun joint efforts to implement projects aimed at strengthening the private sector and creating employment opportunities.

Kandahar Governor Mullah Mohammad Shirin Akhund welcomed the visiting officials and praised the assistance and cooperation provided by the World Bank and FAO.

He called on the World Bank to implement major projects in Kandahar, including raising the height of the Dahla Dam, continued support for Mirwais Regional Hospital, construction of cold-storage facilities and check dams, expanding markets for fresh and dried fruits, and supporting alternative crops to replace narcotics cultivation.

The Kandahar governor said Afghans had endured years of hardship and should therefore be provided with essential and quality public services.