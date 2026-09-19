Baradar lays foundation stone for industrial township in Balkh

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Imam Shaqiq Balkhi Industrial Township at the Hairatan Two-Way intersection in Balkh province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Baradar said the Islamic Emirate’s priority is to gradually transform Afghanistan into a productive country and turn its young population into a productive workforce.

He said efforts are also underway to connect industries, production and markets and make Afghan products available in regional and international markets.

Baradar described the Balkh industrial township as a practical demonstration of the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to developing an industrial and productive economy.

According to Baradar, the project will help address the shortage of industrial land in Balkh, create opportunities for businesses, reduce dependence on imports and provide jobs for thousands of people.

He said Balkh is one of Afghanistan’s key commercial, transit and industrial provinces and called for the Hairatan port and transport route to play a greater role in exports.

“Hairatan should not only be a route for imported goods and regular traffic,” Baradar said, adding that it should become an important transit corridor for exporting Afghanistan’s processed and manufactured products.

Baradar also called on the international community to expand formal economic relations with Afghanistan and remove financial and banking restrictions.

He said the Islamic Emirate has both the capacity and determination to participate in regional and global economic partnerships.

At the ceremony, Baradar urged industrialists to invest in different sectors within the new township and said the government would provide the necessary facilities and cooperation.

The Balkh Industrial Township will be developed on 22,000 jeribs of land. It is expected to provide space for businesses involved in processing raw materials, manufacturing standardized products and exporting finished goods.