Deputy PM Baradar inaugurates construction of industrial park in Baghlan

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Friday inaugurated construction of the Qutayba ibn Saeed al-Baghlani Industrial Park in northern Baghlan province, saying the project would help strengthen domestic production and reduce reliance on imports and aid.

Baradar said economic independence was the foundation of political and cultural independence, and called for stronger industrial and productive activity across the country.

The Islamic Emirate has begun developing industrial parks in different parts of Afghanistan to process raw materials domestically, expand production and create opportunities to export finished goods, he said.

“This will gradually transform Afghanistan from a consumer country into a producer country,” Baradar said.

He said Afghanistan should make greater use of its geographic position and economic potential to reduce unemployment and poverty, and called for joint efforts by the government and the Afghan people to create long-term employment opportunities.

Baradar said the government was working to address economic challenges through a gradual and organized approach, including financial and monetary policies aimed at maintaining price stability and strengthening people’s purchasing power.

He also called on regional and international economic organizations to end Afghanistan’s inactive participation in their institutions and facilitate its return to active participation.

According to Baradar, greater participation would allow Afghanistan to present its economic priorities and opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation, technical assistance and capacity building.

The industrial park will be built on 1,679 jeribs of land and is expected to provide space for industrial activity and create jobs for thousands of Afghans.