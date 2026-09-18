Afghan man in Germany kills wife and goes to police station

A 40-year-old Afghan man has been arrested in the German city of Hamburg after he went to a police station and told officers that he had killed his wife, German media reported.

The man went to Police Station 31 in the Barmbek district at around 8:31 a.m. on Thursday and made the confession. Police arrested him at the station.

Police and emergency responders then went to the family’s apartment on Von-Essen-Straße, where they found the woman unconscious. Paramedics attempted to revive her and took her to hospital, but the mother of three later died.

According to BILD newspaper, the woman had been strangled.

Police secured the scene and the case has been handed over to a homicide squad and the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office. The suspect is expected to appear before a judge.

The couple’s children were at school when the incident occurred. Relatives have been receiving support from a crisis intervention team of the German Red Cross.

In a separate incident, a family member attempted to harm himself with a knife after being informed of the woman’s death. A homicide detective was slightly injured in the hand while intervening and was taken to hospital. The family member was also detained.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.