India sweep Afghanistan 3-0 as Abhishek Sharma hits record T20 century

India defeated Afghanistan by 127 runs in the third and final T20 international in Delhi on Thursday, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

India opener Abhishek Sharma hit the fastest T20 international century by a batter from a full-member nation, reaching his hundred from just 30 balls.

The 26-year-old scored 108 runs from 34 deliveries, hitting nine fours and 11 sixes before he was dismissed by Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan.

His century also broke India’s previous record of a 35-ball hundred, set by former captain Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2017.

India’s other opener, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, scored 50 from 35 balls as India posted 221 for seven after Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl.

Afghanistan struggled from the start of their chase and lost four wickets for just 47 runs.

They were eventually bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs, losing the match by 127 runs.

Captain Ibrahim Zadran was Afghanistan’s top scorer with 25 runs.

India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi took three wickets each as Afghanistan’s batting order collapsed.

Speaking after the match, Zadran said he was disappointed with the result but noted some improvement in the team’s approach during the powerplay.

“Definitely disappointed,” ​Zadran said. “We improved a little bit in the powerplay. Totally happy ​with the intent…

“Yes, we will struggle a little bit in one or two series, but with time we will improve,” he said. “If we don’t have intent, it is really hard to beat international teams.”

Zadran also called for Afghanistan to play more matches against top international sides.

“We need to play more games and more series, especially against the biggest teams. That’s how we can improve,” he said.