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Afghanistan, DRC sign $4.13 million mine-action agreements
Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) and the Danish Refugee Council’s (DRC) Mine Action organization have signed two memorandums of understanding worth a combined $4.13 million to clear landmines and explosive remnants of war and support victims.
The agreements were signed during a meeting between ANDMA Director General Mullah Nooruddin Turabi and DRC Mine Action Director General J. Opreti, ANDMA said on Thursday.
Under the first agreement, worth $2.27 million, DRC will conduct mine-action activities in 13 provinces, including Kabul, Kandahar, Herat and Nangarhar. The project will survey and clear 20 contaminated sites covering about 649,000 square metres and carry out 574 urgent explosive ordnance disposal tasks.
The project will also provide mine-risk education to more than 400,000 people and cash assistance to 40 mine and explosive-remnant victims.
A second agreement, valued at $1.86 million, covers mine-action activities in Kabul, Kandahar, Nimroz and Nangarhar. It includes the survey and clearance of about 885,000 square metres of contaminated land and mine-risk education for 233,000 Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan.
DRC will also provide cash assistance, psychosocial support and social-cohesion programmes for victims in the four provinces.
ANDMA said the projects aim to reduce the risks posed by landmines and explosive remnants of war, protect civilians and enable the safe use of cleared land.
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IEA Supreme Leader warns Kandahar officials against negligence
Akhundzada also called for government appointments to be based on merit rather than ethnicity, language, family ties or personal relationships.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada has warned military and civilian officials in Kandahar that negligence in carrying out their duties could help the IEA’s enemies succeed.
Akhundzada made the remarks at a one-day seminar at the Kandahar governor’s office attended by district governors, police commanders, security officials, intelligence officers and highway officials.
He urged officials to closely monitor areas under their responsibility and said they would be accountable if insecurity emerged in their jurisdictions.
Akhundzada also called for government appointments to be based on merit rather than ethnicity, language, family ties or personal relationships.
He told officials to encourage their forces to pursue religious education and study, and instructed them not to punish people accused of crimes without a court order.
He also stressed coordination among government officials, obedience to orders, humility and adherence to religious principles, while warning against waste and misuse of public funds.
Akhundzada said security prevails across Afghanistan and urged officials to work to preserve it and properly carry out their responsibilities.
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Five years out of school: Amnesty raises alarm over Afghan girls’ education
Five years on, millions of Afghan girls remain out of secondary school and unable to return to their classrooms.
Amnesty International says five years have passed since millions of girls in Afghanistan were deprived of secondary education, warning that the continued restrictions are affecting the future and aspirations of an entire generation.
The organization’s South Asia regional office said Thursday, September 17, on X that five years without access to education represent five years of injustice and lost opportunities for Afghan girls.
Despite the restrictions, Amnesty said girls across Afghanistan continue to seek ways to pursue their education, including through online learning, protests and, for some, migrating abroad to continue their studies.
Amnesty International has called on the international community to stand with Afghan women and girls and urge the Islamic Emirate to reopen girls’ secondary schools as soon as possible.
Five years on, millions of Afghan girls remain out of secondary school and unable to return to their classrooms.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has described girls’ education above the sixth grade as an internal matter and said efforts are underway to address the issue.
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Afghanistan condemns alleged drone attack on Mecca
Balkhi also warned that any threat to the holy sites could deeply anger Muslims and contribute to further instability in the region.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned an alleged drone attack on Mecca, calling any threat to the Two Holy Cities an “unforgivable crime.”
“Any action against the Two Holy Cities that threatens the security and sanctity of these sacred sites is an unforgivable crime,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the ministry, said.
He stressed that the Two Holy Cities are sacred and highly respected sites shared by the Muslim world, and that their security and sanctity must be protected from conflicts, violence and military actions.
Balkhi also warned that any threat to the holy sites could deeply anger Muslims and contribute to further instability in the region.
Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca on Tuesday before it entered prohibited airspace over the holy city, said a spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.
A Houthi military source denied the group posed any threat to Mecca or other holy sites, in comments carried by the Houthi-run SABA news agency on Tuesday.
IEA Supreme Leader warns Kandahar officials against negligence
Afghanistan, DRC sign $4.13 million mine-action agreements
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