Afghanistan condemns alleged drone attack on Mecca

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned an alleged drone attack on Mecca, calling any threat to the Two Holy Cities an “unforgivable crime.”

“Any action against the Two Holy Cities that threatens the security and sanctity of these sacred sites is an unforgivable crime,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the ministry, said.

He stressed that the Two Holy Cities are sacred and highly respected sites shared by the Muslim world, and that their security and sanctity must be protected from conflicts, violence and military actions.

Balkhi also warned that any threat to the holy sites could deeply anger Muslims and contribute to further instability in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca on Tuesday before ​it entered prohibited airspace over the holy city, said ‌a spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

A Houthi military source denied the group posed any threat to Mecca or other holy sites, in comments ​carried by the ​Houthi-run SABA news ⁠agency on Tuesday.