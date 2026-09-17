Quetta commissioner calls for stronger coordination on Afghan refugee repatriation

Quetta Commissioner Zeeshan Lashari has directed relevant departments to strengthen coordination to ensure the effective repatriation of Afghan refugees from Balochistan to Afghanistan.

A meeting chaired by Lashari reviewed administrative arrangements and measures related to the return of Afghan refugees.

Officials told the meeting that around 800,000 Afghan refugees in Balochistan have already been repatriated to Afghanistan, while more than 350,000 others have returned voluntarily.

According to the briefing, approximately 23,000 Afghan refugees remain in Quetta, with relevant departments continuing efforts to facilitate their repatriation.

The meeting also discussed the issue of Afghan refugees who return to Afghanistan but later attempt to re-enter Pakistan. Officials agreed to seek guidance from the Home Department on how such cases should be handled.

Lashari directed authorities to improve coordination among relevant institutions and ensure that the repatriation process is carried out effectively.

He also instructed officials to take action in accordance with applicable laws and government policy against those who attempt to re-enter Pakistan after returning to Afghanistan.