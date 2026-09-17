India urges world to ‘recognize Afghanistan’s new reality’ and change collective approach

India has urged the international community to recognize Afghanistan’s “new reality” and reconsider its approach toward the country, calling for greater humanitarian, economic and development support.

Addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday, India’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation remained “especially dire” and called for broader international engagement, including positive incentives.

“We reemphasize the importance of incentivizing positive actions,” he said. “We cannot firewall 48 million people suffering deprivation and immense hardship out of our collective conscience and expect that there will be no consequences. There is a lot of misery in this world, but the case of Afghanistan is especially dire and we must recognize its new reality and change our collective approach, much like we have done in other similar situations.”

“The UN and international community must widen its policy toolkit to include positive inducements and nudges as well, so that one day, a young Afghan girl or boy can also proudly say that the world helped them when needed.”

India highlighted its humanitarian and development assistance, including more than 50,000 tonnes of wheat, medical supplies and support for Afghanistan’s healthcare system. It also said more than 3,000 Afghan students had benefited from scholarships since 2023.

Parvathaneni also raised concerns over the return of millions of Afghans, stressing that returns should be voluntary, safe and dignified. India reaffirmed its support for UNAMA and called for sustained international efforts to promote peace, stability and economic self-reliance in Afghanistan.