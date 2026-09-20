Asian Games open in Japan as Afghanistan sends 34 athletes

The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, bringing together more than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions for Asia’s biggest multi-sport event.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito formally declared the Games open during a colourful ceremony at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. Empress Masako, International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry and Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani were among the dignitaries attending.

Held under the theme “Harmonic Heart Beat,” the opening ceremony featured Japanese cultural performances, music, technology displays and fireworks before athletes entered the stadium for the traditional parade of nations.

The Aichi-Nagoya Games run from September 19 to October 4, with athletes competing in 43 sports and 469 medal events. Some competitions began before the opening ceremony, including football and basketball, because of the packed schedule.

Afghanistan sends 34 athletes

Afghanistan is represented by 34 athletes competing across nine sports at the Games.

The Afghan delegation includes competitors in wushu, boxing, cricket and other disciplines, with athletes set to face strong competition from across the continent.

Four Afghan wushu athletes — Mohammad Jafar Soltani, Shahzada Safi, Mohammad Khalid Hotak and Hamid Ashrafi — are scheduled to begin their campaigns on Sunday.

Afghanistan will also compete in cricket, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board selecting a 15-member squad for the men’s tournament. Darwish Rasooli will captain the side, with experienced players including Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat included in the squad.

The cricket tournament is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 3, giving Afghanistan’s emerging players another opportunity to compete on a major international stage.

For Japan, the Games mark the country’s return to hosting a major multi-sport event with spectators following the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which were held largely without fans because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Nagoya Games have nevertheless faced logistical challenges during their preparation. Organisers decided against building a traditional athletes’ village, instead housing competitors in hotels, temporary accommodation and a cruise ship. Some delegations have reported difficulties involving accommodation, transportation and registration.

Despite the problems, the opening ceremony provided a colourful start to the competition, with organisers highlighting the role of sport in bringing people together.

OCA President Sheikh Joaan said athletes from across Asia demonstrated how sport could help bridge divisions around the world.

“While the world is too often divided by conflict, they [the Asiad athletes] remind us that sport remains a powerful force for peace, understanding and friendship among nations,” he said.

Competition will continue across Japan until October 4, when the 20th Asian Games will conclude after 16 days of sporting action.