Sport
Asian Games open in Japan as Afghanistan sends 34 athletes
The Afghan delegation includes competitors in wushu, boxing, cricket and other disciplines, with athletes set to face strong competition from across the continent.
The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, bringing together more than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions for Asia’s biggest multi-sport event.
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito formally declared the Games open during a colourful ceremony at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. Empress Masako, International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry and Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani were among the dignitaries attending.
Held under the theme “Harmonic Heart Beat,” the opening ceremony featured Japanese cultural performances, music, technology displays and fireworks before athletes entered the stadium for the traditional parade of nations.
The Aichi-Nagoya Games run from September 19 to October 4, with athletes competing in 43 sports and 469 medal events. Some competitions began before the opening ceremony, including football and basketball, because of the packed schedule.
Afghanistan sends 34 athletes
Afghanistan is represented by 34 athletes competing across nine sports at the Games.
The Afghan delegation includes competitors in wushu, boxing, cricket and other disciplines, with athletes set to face strong competition from across the continent.
Four Afghan wushu athletes — Mohammad Jafar Soltani, Shahzada Safi, Mohammad Khalid Hotak and Hamid Ashrafi — are scheduled to begin their campaigns on Sunday.
Afghanistan will also compete in cricket, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board selecting a 15-member squad for the men’s tournament. Darwish Rasooli will captain the side, with experienced players including Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat included in the squad.
The cricket tournament is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 3, giving Afghanistan’s emerging players another opportunity to compete on a major international stage.
For Japan, the Games mark the country’s return to hosting a major multi-sport event with spectators following the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which were held largely without fans because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Nagoya Games have nevertheless faced logistical challenges during their preparation. Organisers decided against building a traditional athletes’ village, instead housing competitors in hotels, temporary accommodation and a cruise ship. Some delegations have reported difficulties involving accommodation, transportation and registration.
Despite the problems, the opening ceremony provided a colourful start to the competition, with organisers highlighting the role of sport in bringing people together.
OCA President Sheikh Joaan said athletes from across Asia demonstrated how sport could help bridge divisions around the world.
“While the world is too often divided by conflict, they [the Asiad athletes] remind us that sport remains a powerful force for peace, understanding and friendship among nations,” he said.
Competition will continue across Japan until October 4, when the 20th Asian Games will conclude after 16 days of sporting action.
Sport
Abu Muslim Farah and Ariana Khost play out goalless draw in ACL
Abu Muslim Farah and Ariana Khost played out a 0–0 draw in the 13th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul on Saturday.
Both sides created chances throughout the match but failed to convert them, as neither team managed to break the deadlock.
Mustafa Omarkhail, a player for Abu Muslim Farah, was named Player of the Match.
Abu Muslim Farah will face Sorkh Poshan Khafi in their next match, while Ariana Khost will take on Istiqlal Kabul.
The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
ACL season six: Aino Mina and Omar Zawak play out 1–1 draw
Aino Mina Kandahar and Omar Zawak Herat played out a 1–1 draw in the 12th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium on Saturday.
Aino Mina made a strong start, with Mohammad Yaqoob scoring the opening goal in the sixth minute to put his team ahead.
Omar Zawak Herat responded eight minutes later, as Nematullah Karimi scored the equalizer in the 14th minute.
Both teams pushed for a winning goal in the second half, but neither side could find the breakthrough, and the match ended 1–1.
Aino Mina Kandahar will face Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab in their next match, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Arman FC.
The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Sport
ACL: Sarsabz Yashlar edge Istiqlal Kabul 2–1
Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab defeated Istiqlal Kabul 2–1 in the 11th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.
The match was played on Friday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul.
The two teams played out a balanced first half, with neither side able to break the deadlock.
In the second half, Istiqlql Kabul’s Haroon Noori opened the scoring to put his side 1–0 ahead.
Sarsabz Yashlar responded by increasing the pressure, with Abdullah Maki equalizing in the 67th minute.
Adnan Nemati then scored Sarsab Yashlar’s second goal in the 82nd minute, completing the comeback and securing a 2–1 victory over Esteqlal Kabul.
Matches from the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
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