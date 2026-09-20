OIC to hold Afghanistan Contact Group meeting on sidelines of UN General Assembly

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has announced that its Contact Group on Afghanistan will meet on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed is leading a high-level delegation from the organization’s General Secretariat to participate in the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week and hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from member states as well as senior UN and international officials.

The OIC will also convene its Annual Coordination Meeting of Member States’ Foreign Ministers at UN Headquarters.

According to the organization, several ministerial contact groups and specialized committees will meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly. These include groups focusing on Palestine, Muslim communities and minorities, regional issues in Europe, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

The OIC did not provide a specific date for the Afghanistan Contact Group meeting.