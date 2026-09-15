Lahore High Court halts expulsion of 13 Afghan medical students

The Lahore High Court has temporarily stopped authorities from expelling 13 Afghan medical students from colleges in Punjab, directing the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the concerned medical colleges to respond at the next hearing.

Justice Khalid Ishaq issued the interim order while hearing petitions filed by the students, including Sabiha Daftani and Waheeda Asad Rasool, challenging directives seeking their removal from medical colleges.

The petitioners told the court that they are enrolled in medical colleges across Punjab, with several already in their fourth and fifth years of MBBS.

The court’s intervention comes amid wider uncertainty facing Afghan medical students in Pakistan. Last month, the Lahore High Court suspended the operation of directives issued by the PMDC requiring Afghan medical students to return to Afghanistan.

The latest order means the 13 students cannot be expelled while the court considers their petitions and awaits responses from the relevant authorities.

The case highlights the difficulties faced by Afghan students pursuing medical education in Pakistan, where changes to immigration and education policies have created uncertainty over their ability to complete their studies.

The court is expected to consider the responses from the UHS, PMDC and the medical colleges at the next hearing.