Badakhshan official calls on traders to help prevent drug trafficking

Local officials in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province have called on traders to help prevent drug trafficking and invest their capital in legal and productive sectors.

Jamaluddin Haqjo, deputy governor of Badakhshan, made the remarks during the opening of the first branch of the Bank-e-Millie Afghan in Fayzabad, the provincial capital.

Haqjo said thousands of people across Afghanistan are currently addicted to drugs and urged traders not to invest in drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, other local officials attending the ceremony called on people to contribute to the country’s economic development rather than oppose the government.

They said expanding economic activities could help reduce poverty and other challenges affecting thousands of families.

Officials also urged banks and traders to conduct their activities in accordance with Islamic principles.

The newly opened Bank-e-Millie Afghan branch is expected to provide banking services to residents of Badakhshan. Bank officials said government employees receiving their salaries through the bank would also be eligible for loan services in accordance with the bank’s policies.

Residents welcomed the opening of the branch, saying it would make banking services more accessible. They also called for banks to establish branches in remote districts of Badakhshan.

Officials urged traders and government institutions to support the bank by investing and using its services.