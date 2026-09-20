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Badakhshan official calls on traders to help prevent drug trafficking
Local officials in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province have called on traders to help prevent drug trafficking and invest their capital in legal and productive sectors.
Jamaluddin Haqjo, deputy governor of Badakhshan, made the remarks during the opening of the first branch of the Bank-e-Millie Afghan in Fayzabad, the provincial capital.
Haqjo said thousands of people across Afghanistan are currently addicted to drugs and urged traders not to invest in drug trafficking.
Meanwhile, other local officials attending the ceremony called on people to contribute to the country’s economic development rather than oppose the government.
They said expanding economic activities could help reduce poverty and other challenges affecting thousands of families.
Officials also urged banks and traders to conduct their activities in accordance with Islamic principles.
The newly opened Bank-e-Millie Afghan branch is expected to provide banking services to residents of Badakhshan. Bank officials said government employees receiving their salaries through the bank would also be eligible for loan services in accordance with the bank’s policies.
Residents welcomed the opening of the branch, saying it would make banking services more accessible. They also called for banks to establish branches in remote districts of Badakhshan.
Officials urged traders and government institutions to support the bank by investing and using its services.
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Pakistan says Kohat attackers had roots in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s allegations that Afghan territory is being used to launch attacks against Pakistan.
Pakistan has accused militant groups with links to Afghanistan of carrying out Friday’s deadly attack at a mosque inside the Kohat Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and has called on the Islamic Emirate to take concrete action against armed groups operating from Afghan territory.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the attackers had “roots in Afghanistan” and urged the Islamic Emirate to dismantle what it described as terrorist networks and sanctuaries operating inside Afghanistan.
The attack took place during Friday prayers when an explosives-laden vehicle was rammed into the police compound near the mosque. Gunmen then attempted to enter the facility, triggering a gun battle with security forces.
The initial death toll was reported at 16, with 57 people injured. Pakistani authorities later said at least 21 people had been killed and more than 100 injured as the rescue and clearance operations continued.
Pakistan has not provided independent evidence establishing that the attack was planned from Afghanistan, but its information ministry said the presence of militant sanctuaries and support networks in Afghanistan posed a direct security threat to Pakistan. It called for “concrete and verifiable” measures against groups it accuses of planning and carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Kohat attack and expressed sympathy with the victims and their families.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s allegations that Afghan territory is being used to launch attacks against Pakistan. Afghan officials have maintained that the issue of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is an internal security matter for Pakistan.
The attack has further highlighted tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, particularly over the TTP. Pakistan accuses the group of operating from bases in Afghanistan and carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, while Afghan authorities deny providing sanctuary for attacks against neighbouring countries.
The TTP, meanwhile, has denied responsibility for the Kohat attack, although a faction of the group, identified as Ittehadul Mujahideen, later claimed responsibility, according to Al Jazeera.
The latest dispute comes amid continued cross-border tensions and a rise in militant violence in Pakistan’s northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan.
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Seven Afghan migrants killed in traffic accident in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan
Seven Afghan migrants have been killed after a vehicle carrying Afghan migrants collided with a fuel-carrying vehicle in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.
According to the human rights organization HalVash, the accident occurred on Friday in the Sarbaz area of Sistan and Baluchestan.
Siyavash Mohbi, the head of Iran’s traffic police in Sistan and Baluchestan, said the Afghan nationals had entered Iran illegally.
He added that nine other people were injured in the incident.
Mohbi attributed the accident to the negligence of the driver of the vehicle carrying the migrants.
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