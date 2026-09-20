Saar
Saar: Pakistan blames Afghanistan for deadly attack
Saar
Saar: Outcome of UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with regional countries discussed
Latest News13 minutes ago
Pakistan says Kohat attackers had roots in Afghanistan
Saar27 minutes ago
Saar: Pakistan blames Afghanistan for deadly attack
Business3 hours ago
Dogharoun handles 60% of Iran’s exports to Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
Badakhshan official calls on traders to help prevent drug trafficking
World5 hours ago
World leaders return to UN amid wars in Middle East and Ukraine
Latest News4 weeks ago
Four mediators struggle to secure lasting Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
Latest News4 weeks ago
Syria and Saudi Arabia condemn Kabul bombing, express solidarity with Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s trade diversification challenges Pakistan
Business2 weeks ago
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
Sport3 weeks ago
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast T20I series in India across Afghanistan
Saar27 minutes ago
Saar: Pakistan blames Afghanistan for deadly attack
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s warning over any threat from Pakistan discussed
Interviews2 days ago
Debate on Afghanistan and New Investment Opportunities
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Reasons behind Qatari, Turkish security officials’ Kabul visit discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Outcome of UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN warns of mounting humanitarian and human rights pressures in Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Saudi Arabia calls alleged Mecca attack a ‘red line’ as Houthis deny involvement
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five Years On: IEA touts economic growth despite international isolation
-
Sport4 days ago
India take 2-0 lead in 3-match series against Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Nabi reaches 2,500 T20I runs
-
Latest News3 days ago
Five years out of school: Amnesty raises alarm over Afghan girls’ education
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia urges dialogue and economic support for Afghanistan, warns against excessive pressure
-
Sport4 days ago
ACL: Ariana Khost win, Aino Mina and Khurasan Faryab draw