Ariana Afghan Airlines Boeing 737-300 cargo plane arrives in Kabul

A Boeing 737-300 cargo aircraft operated by Ariana Afghan Airlines arrived at Kabul International Airport on Monday.

According to the airline, the aircraft will be used to transport commercial goods on international routes and has a capacity of around 17 metric tons of cargo per flight.

Ariana said it has signed a one-year contract with UAE-based Air Charter Express to operate the cargo aircraft.

Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, said the company is working to expand its air cargo network, to boost Afghan exports and to strengthen the country’s air transportation capacity.

He said the new cargo service will give Afghan traders an opportunity to transport their products to international markets more quickly, safely and at competitive rates.

Ariana said it aims to provide reliable and competitive air cargo services while strengthening Afghanistan’s connections with regional and international markets.