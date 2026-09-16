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Afghanistan, Uzbekistan open first joint light industries exhibition in Termez
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have opened their first joint exhibition showcasing light industry products, as officials from both countries called for stronger trade, investment and manufacturing cooperation.
The three-day exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at the Termez International Trade Center, with senior Afghan and Uzbek officials, diplomats and private-sector representatives in attendance.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, said the two countries should move beyond traditional trade toward joint production, investment, supply chains and expanded exports.
He highlighted Afghanistan’s potential in carpets, textiles, clothing, leather products, food processing and agricultural products, while describing Uzbekistan as a major source of manufacturing, technology, machinery and regional market access.
Officials also emphasized business-to-business (B2B) meetings, saying the exhibition should lead to concrete trade agreements, investment partnerships and increased production.
During the event, Ghazni Bank and Uzbekistan’s UzEx Commodity Exchange signed a cooperation agreement aimed at facilitating trade. Under the arrangement, Afghan traders can reportedly initiate purchases by depositing 10 percent of a product’s value, with the remaining 90 percent paid once the goods are ready.
The exhibition features more than 100 booths, displaying Afghan carpets, saffron, precious and semi-precious stones, handicrafts, cotton, dried fruits and clothing alongside Uzbek products.
Officials from both sides said expanding trade and transit ties could further strengthen economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
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Sirajuddin Haqqani meets Turkish intelligence chief
Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani met on Wednesday with Ibrahim Kalin, director of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization, and his accompanying delegation.
Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that the two sides discussed ways to expand relations between Afghanistan and Türkiye, particularly in the areas of security, counter-narcotics efforts, and coordination between the interior ministries of the two countries.
They also exchanged views on a number of regional issues.
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Karzai strongly condemns attempted attack on Mecca
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai has condemned in the “strongest terms” an attempted drone attack near Mecca, emphasizing the need to preserve the sanctity of Islam’s two holiest sites.
Saudi Arabia said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening, September 15, before it entered the restricted airspace over the holy city.
Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said the drone had been launched by Yemen’s Houthi group and described the incident as the second attempt to target Mecca since a ballistic missile launch in 2017.
The Houthis, however, have denied targeting Mecca or any Islamic holy site.
In a post on X, Karzai expressed his sympathy with Saudi Arabia, describing the country as a friend and brother of Afghanistan, and stressed that the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques must be respected under all circumstances.
He also expressed hope that, through the prudence and foresight of the countries involved, further escalation of tensions and conflict can be prevented and the way paved for lasting peace and stability in the region.
The incident comes amid a sharp escalation in fighting involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with a series of recent drone and missile attacks across Saudi Arabia.
Saudi officials have warned that the security of Mecca and the Two Holy Mosques is a “red line.”
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Afghanistan, Turkmenistan discuss 500-kV power transmission project
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have held technical talks on the development of a 500-kilovolt power transmission line and the Nur-ul-Jihad substation in Herat Province.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) announced the meeting in a statement on September 15, saying it brought together representatives of Afghanistan’s national power utility and a technical delegation from Turkmenistan.
According to DABS, the two sides reviewed the current status of the projects, technical capabilities, implementation procedures and progress, as well as challenges affecting the work.
The discussions also focused on ways to improve project implementation and ensure compliance with relevant technical requirements, DABS said.
Turkmenistan is one of Afghanistan’s main electricity suppliers, with cross-border transmission infrastructure connecting the two countries. Electricity imports from Turkmenistan are particularly important for Afghanistan’s northern and western regions, including Herat.
The planned 500-kV transmission line and Nur-ul-Jihad substation are expected to strengthen infrastructure for receiving and distributing electricity imported from Turkmenistan.
The talks come as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan continue cooperation on energy and other economic projects, with electricity trade forming part of broader regional economic ties.
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