Afghanistan, Uzbekistan open first joint light industries exhibition in Termez

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have opened their first joint exhibition showcasing light industry products, as officials from both countries called for stronger trade, investment and manufacturing cooperation.

The three-day exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at the Termez International Trade Center, with senior Afghan and Uzbek officials, diplomats and private-sector representatives in attendance.

Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, said the two countries should move beyond traditional trade toward joint production, investment, supply chains and expanded exports.

He highlighted Afghanistan’s potential in carpets, textiles, clothing, leather products, food processing and agricultural products, while describing Uzbekistan as a major source of manufacturing, technology, machinery and regional market access.

Officials also emphasized business-to-business (B2B) meetings, saying the exhibition should lead to concrete trade agreements, investment partnerships and increased production.

During the event, Ghazni Bank and Uzbekistan’s UzEx Commodity Exchange signed a cooperation agreement aimed at facilitating trade. Under the arrangement, Afghan traders can reportedly initiate purchases by depositing 10 percent of a product’s value, with the remaining 90 percent paid once the goods are ready.

The exhibition features more than 100 booths, displaying Afghan carpets, saffron, precious and semi-precious stones, handicrafts, cotton, dried fruits and clothing alongside Uzbek products.

Officials from both sides said expanding trade and transit ties could further strengthen economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.