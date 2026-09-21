Aino Mina edge Sarsabz Yashlar 1–0 in ACL match

Aino Mina secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab in the second Afghanistan Champions League Roshan match of the day Monday.

Aino Mina claimed all three points after converting a penalty to score the only goal of the match.

Sarsabz Yashlar were unable to find an equaliser as Aino Mina held on for the win in a closely contested encounter.

The result adds another three points to Aino Mina’s campaign as the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continues.

Aino Mina’s Ahlullah Darman was named Player of the Match.

Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.

Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan.

Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results, updates and coverage throughout the season.