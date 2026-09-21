Sport
Aino Mina edge Sarsabz Yashlar 1–0 in ACL match
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Aino Mina secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Sarsabz Yashlar Faryab in the second Afghanistan Champions League Roshan match of the day Monday.
Aino Mina claimed all three points after converting a penalty to score the only goal of the match.
Sarsabz Yashlar were unable to find an equaliser as Aino Mina held on for the win in a closely contested encounter.
The result adds another three points to Aino Mina’s campaign as the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League continues.
Aino Mina’s Ahlullah Darman was named Player of the Match.
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan.
Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results, updates and coverage throughout the season.
Sport
ACL: Ariana Khost continue impressive debut with 2–1 win over Istiqlal
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Ariana Khost continued their impressive debut campaign in the Afghanistan Champions League on Monday, September 21, with a 2–1 victory over Istiqlal Kabul.
Ariana Khost secured all three points in Match 16 of Season 6, and team member Habib Hotak was named Player of the Match for his stirling performance.
The result is another positive step for Ariana Khost, who are making their debut in the Afghanistan Champions League this year and have made a strong start to their first campaign.
For Istiqlal Kabul, the defeat leaves them still searching for their first points of the season.
Season 6 features 10 clubs competing in a home-and-away format, with the tournament running until November 21.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting all Afghanistan Champions League matches live and exclusively in Afghanistan. Fans can follow ATN’s social media platforms for match schedules, results, updates and coverage throughout the season.
Sport
Afghanistan to face Japan and Nepal in Asian Games cricket group stage
The team departed Kabul for Tokyo on Sunday.
Afghanistan cricket team will face Japan and Nepal in the group stage of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
Afghanistan has been drawn in Group A alongside Japan and Nepal. The Afghan team will play its first group-stage match against Japan on September 24 in Nisshin city, followed by a match against Nepal on September 25, also in Nisshin.
The other three teams competing in the group stage are Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman, who have been placed in Group B.
Meanwhile, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been directly seeded into the quarter-finals.
Afghanistan’s 15-member squad for the Asian Games is led by Darwish Rasooli as captain, with Mohammad Ishaq serving as wicketkeeper.
The squad includes Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
The team departed Kabul for Tokyo on Sunday.
Sport
Afghan wushu athlete Khalid Hotak defeats Yemeni opponent at Asian Games
Aino Mina edge Sarsabz Yashlar 1–0 in ACL match
Tahawol: Uncertain future of Afghanistan’s permanent UN seat
Khalilzad condemns Pakistan airstrikes, says current strategy is not working
Saar: Pakistan military strikes Afghan provinces discussed
Afghanistan summons Pakistani diplomat over airstrikes in Kunar and Paktika
Four mediators struggle to secure lasting Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire
Afghanistan’s trade diversification challenges Pakistan
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast T20I series in India across Afghanistan
Afghanistan squad announced for three-match T20I series against India
Tahawol: Uncertain future of Afghanistan’s permanent UN seat
Saar: Pakistan military strikes Afghan provinces discussed
Tahawol: Impact of middle East war on Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan blames Afghanistan for deadly attack
Tahawol: Kabul’s warning over any threat from Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russia urges dialogue and economic support for Afghanistan, warns against excessive pressure
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five years out of school: Amnesty raises alarm over Afghan girls’ education
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan seeks stronger ties with Saudi Arabia, dialogue with Pakistan: Mujahid
-
Regional5 days ago
US officials met Iran-backed Houthis in Oman over the weekend
-
Latest News4 days ago
US sentences Afghan man to 20 year in case linked to 2021 Kabul airport bombing
-
Latest News5 days ago
Top Qatari official meets Afghan interior minister in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan man in Germany kills wife and goes to police station
-
Regional4 days ago
China presses Iran to help rein in Houthis after Saudi appeal