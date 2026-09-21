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Afghanistan summons Pakistani diplomat over airstrikes in Kunar and Paktika
According to the ministry, a formal letter of protest was handed to the Pakistani diplomat, strongly condemning what it described as violations of Afghan territory.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul and lodged a formal protest over reported Pakistani airstrikes in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Paktika.
The ministry said the strikes, which were carried out in the early hours of Monday morning, violated Afghanistan’s airspace, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and accused Pakistan of targeting civilian areas and facilities.
According to the ministry, a formal letter of protest was handed to the Pakistani diplomat, strongly condemning what it described as violations of Afghan territory.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry also rejected claims that recent security incidents in Pakistan originated from Afghan territory, describing such allegations as baseless.
The ministry said such claims should not be used to justify military action against Afghanistan, and urged Pakistan to address its security and political challenges by focusing on their underlying causes rather than blaming other countries.
The latest developments follow reports of Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces amid heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries.
Afghan authorities have called for respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and warned against further military action on Afghan soil.
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Khalilzad condemns Pakistan airstrikes, says current strategy is not working
Khalilzad called for a change in Pakistan’s strategy toward what he described as key internal crises as well as Afghanistan.
Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has criticized Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan following reported Pakistani airstrikes in the eastern Afghan provinces of Kunar and Paktika, saying Islamabad needs to change its strategy.
In a statement posted on X on Monday afternoon, Khalilzad said the latest attacks had again resulted in civilian deaths and argued that Pakistan’s current approach was failing to address its internal challenges or its relationship with Afghanistan.
“Once again Pakistan has attacked Afghanistan killing civilians,” Khalilzad wrote, adding that the strikes came as what he described as Pakistan’s internal crises intensified.
“More of the same is not the solution,” he said, using the analogy that when someone is in a hole, “the smart thing to do is to stop digging.”
Khalilzad called for a change in Pakistan’s strategy toward what he described as key internal crises as well as Afghanistan. He also said he remained doubtful that Pakistan’s current leadership would change course.
“The current approach means more bad news for Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he said.
His comments came after Pakistani airstrikes were reported in Kunar and Paktika early Monday. UNAMA said at least three civilians — a man, a woman and a girl — were killed and four others injured in apparent airstrikes in Kunar.
Pakistan said its military had carried out “calibrated” strikes against militant targets in the border region with Afghanistan, claiming that 28 militants were killed. Islamabad said the targets included hideouts and a training centre belonging to militant groups, Dawn News reported.
Afghan authorities condemned the strikes, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoning Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul and handing him a formal protest. Afghan officials have rejected Pakistan’s allegations that militant attacks inside Pakistan originate from Afghan territory.
The latest strikes have renewed tensions between the two neighbours after nearly three months of relative calm. The dispute has centred on Pakistan’s allegations that armed groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operate from Afghan territory — allegations the Afghan authorities deny.
Khalilzad, who served as the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation from 2018 to 2021, has previously commented on tensions between Kabul and Islamabad. His latest statement adds to growing calls for a diplomatic approach as cross-frontier violence continues to affect civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces.
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Three civilians killed, four wounded in Kunar airstrikes
The UN mission meanwhile said it has documented more than 1,100 civilian deaths and injuries across Afghanistan in 2026 as a result of cross-frontier armed violence.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Monday that at least three civilians, including a man, a woman and a girl, were killed and four others wounded in apparent airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar province. UNAMA said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, September 21.
Early Monday, the Islamic Emirate confirmed the airstrikes, which they stated were carried out by Pakistan.
The UN mission meanwhile said it has documented more than 1,100 civilian deaths and injuries across Afghanistan in 2026 as a result of cross-frontier armed violence.
UNAMA reiterated its call on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and take all necessary measures to protect civilians and prevent further loss of life.
The incident comes amid continued concerns over the impact of cross-frontier hostilities on communities living in Afghanistan’s eastern and other border provinces.
UNAMA stressed that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.
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Ariana Afghan Airlines Boeing 737-300 cargo plane arrives in Kabul
A Boeing 737-300 cargo aircraft operated by Ariana Afghan Airlines arrived at Kabul International Airport on Monday.
According to the airline, the aircraft will be used to transport commercial goods on international routes and has a capacity of around 17 metric tons of cargo per flight.
Ariana said it has signed a one-year contract with UAE-based Air Charter Express to operate the cargo aircraft.
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, said the company is working to expand its air cargo network, to boost Afghan exports and to strengthen the country’s air transportation capacity.
He said the new cargo service will give Afghan traders an opportunity to transport their products to international markets more quickly, safely and at competitive rates.
Ariana said it aims to provide reliable and competitive air cargo services while strengthening Afghanistan’s connections with regional and international markets.
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