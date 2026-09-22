22 Russian tourists arrive in Badakhshan’s Wakhan

A group of 22 Russian tourists has arrived in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province to explore the scenic Wakhan District and other major tourist attractions in the region.

According to Zohurullah Fakhri, an official with the state-run Afghan Tour company in Badakhshan, the group entered the province through Panjshir and Kiran wa Manjan district before travelling toward Wakhan.

The visitors are expected to explore several of Badakhshan’s natural landscapes and tourism sites during their stay.

The arrival comes as the Islamic Emirate seeks to expand Afghanistan’s tourism sector and attract more international visitors. The Ministry of Information and Culture has said it is working to improve tourism facilities and services, standardise the sector and promote Afghanistan’s natural, historical and cultural attractions.

Officials have also reported a rise in foreign visitors to Badakhshan. State-owned Afghan Tour said it facilitated visits by over 150 foreign tourists to the province during the second quarter of 2026, with visitors travelling to historical, archaeological and natural attractions.

Wakhan Corridor

The Wakhan Corridor is a narrow, remote strip of northeastern Afghanistan that extends eastward through Badakhshan to Afghanistan’s border with China. It lies between Tajikistan to the north and Pakistan to the south and forms part of the historic routes linking Central and South Asia.

The region is characterised by rugged mountains, high-altitude valleys, glaciers, rivers and wide open landscapes. The Hindu Kush and Pamir mountain systems meet in the area, which is also known for its distinctive wildlife, including Marco Polo sheep, ibex and snow leopards.

Wakhan has historically been one of Afghanistan’s most isolated regions because of its difficult terrain and limited road access. In May, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said basic construction work on the Wakhan road had been completed, providing a direct land connection between Afghanistan and China, although further work remained under way.

The combination of its dramatic mountain scenery, wildlife and location along an ancient Central Asian route has made Wakhan one of Afghanistan’s emerging destinations for adventure and nature tourism.