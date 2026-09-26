Afghanistan to face India in Asian Games cricket quarter-final

Afghanistan are set to face India in the Asian Games cricket quarter-finals after Saturday’s rain-hit match between Nepal and Japan confirmed the Pool A standings.

The quarter-final between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to take place on September 28 in Nisshin, Japan.

Nepal secured first place in the group after Japan’s chase was washed out. Nepal had scored 149 runs for four wickets in 15 overs after being sent in to bat, but persistent rain prevented Japan from starting its innings.

The result saw Nepal advance as Pool A winners, with Afghanistan joining them in the quarter-finals as the other qualifying team. Nepal will face Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals.

Japan have been eliminated from the tournament.