India condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan

India on Tuesday condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on border areas of Afghanistan, which Afghan officials said killed civilians, warning that such “aggression” against a sovereign neighbour threatens regional peace and security.

“We strongly condemn the attacks from Pakistan, the air strikes which were launched on Afghanistan in Kunar and Paktika provinces. In these air strikes, several civilians have been killed,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“Such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour is something that goes against regional peace and security,” he added.

Jaiswal also reaffirmed India’s support for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and expressed condolences for those killed and hopes for the recovery of the injured.

Afghan officials said the strikes killed three civilians and injured four others, and damaged structures including houses and shops. Pakistan’s information ministry, however, said the strikes killed 28 militants.

The strikes were reportedly carried out in retaliation for a militant attack on a police facility in northwestern Pakistan that killed 24 people on Friday. Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Kabul would respond to what he described as Pakistani aggression.