China evacuates thousands as Typhoon Narra brings torrential rain

Authorities in China’s southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region are evacuating residents trapped by flooding as Typhoon Narra brings heavy rain to the area.

In Shangsi County of Fangchenggang City, floodwater reached around 1.5 metres in some urban areas, inundating major roads and leaving several villages without drinking water, electricity or communications.

Local authorities deployed 50 militiamen to search for and rescue residents overnight using rubber boats and relief supplies. At least 203 people have been safely evacuated.

Flooding and waterlogging were also reported in Pingxiang City and Ningming County, with rural roads submerged and farmland inundated.

More than 400 militiamen were deployed to help evacuate residents, including door-to-door operations. In one severely affected village in Ningming, inflatable boats were used to ferry villagers across a flooded river.

In Youyi Township of Pingxiang, rescuers helped elderly people and children with limited mobility reach safer areas. By Monday morning, local militiamen had assisted 1,499 people trapped by the floods.

Typhoon Narra, the 19th typhoon of the year, was located in the Beibu Gulf early Monday, about 185 kilometres southwest of Beihai, with maximum winds of 23 metres per second near its centre.

The storm was expected to move eastward before turning north, travelling at 5 to 10 kilometres per hour toward coastal areas of Guangxi and western Leizhou Peninsula in neighbouring Guangdong Province.