IEA announces new appointments in Badakhshan, Sar-e-Pul and Kandahar

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has announced a series of new appointments to senior provincial and government positions.

In a post on X, Mujahid said the appointments were made following an order from the IEA’s supreme leader.

Under the changes, Rahmatullah Najib, former administrative deputy at the Ministry of Interior, has been appointed governor of Badakhshan province.

Ahmad Shah Deendost, the former governor of Sar-e-Pul, has been appointed police chief of Badakhshan.

Abdul Jabbar Mawin, formerly responsible for road maintenance at the Ministry of Public Works, has been appointed administrative deputy at the Ministry of Interior.

Mohammad Ismail Ghaznawi, former governor of Badakhshan, has been appointed deputy for road maintenance at the Ministry of Public Works.

Bakhtiar Maaz, former governor of Laghman, has been appointed governor of Sar-e-Pul.

Meanwhile, Abdul Basir Mazhari, former police chief of Badakhshan, has been appointed head of the Public Works Department in Kandahar.

The latest appointments affect several senior civilian and security positions across the country, including provincial leadership and government ministries.