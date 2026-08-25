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IEA announces new appointments in Badakhshan, Sar-e-Pul and Kandahar
Ahmad Shah Deendost, the former governor of Sar-e-Pul, has been appointed police chief of Badakhshan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has announced a series of new appointments to senior provincial and government positions.
In a post on X, Mujahid said the appointments were made following an order from the IEA’s supreme leader.
Under the changes, Rahmatullah Najib, former administrative deputy at the Ministry of Interior, has been appointed governor of Badakhshan province.
Ahmad Shah Deendost, the former governor of Sar-e-Pul, has been appointed police chief of Badakhshan.
Abdul Jabbar Mawin, formerly responsible for road maintenance at the Ministry of Public Works, has been appointed administrative deputy at the Ministry of Interior.
Mohammad Ismail Ghaznawi, former governor of Badakhshan, has been appointed deputy for road maintenance at the Ministry of Public Works.
Bakhtiar Maaz, former governor of Laghman, has been appointed governor of Sar-e-Pul.
Meanwhile, Abdul Basir Mazhari, former police chief of Badakhshan, has been appointed head of the Public Works Department in Kandahar.
The latest appointments affect several senior civilian and security positions across the country, including provincial leadership and government ministries.
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Indonesia reaffirms support for Afghanistan’s reintegration into global community
Qais Barakzai, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Jakarta, welcomed Indonesia’s approach, saying Afghanistan appreciates the country’s constructive engagement.
Indonesia says it will continue supporting Afghanistan’s reintegration into the international community through constructive engagement.
Anis Matta, Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Gelora Party, said he received a visit from Shoaib Baryalai, First Political Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday, August 24.
In a post on X, Matta said he was briefed directly on progress in efforts by the authorities in Afghanistan to fulfill international commitments and advance the country’s reintegration into the international community.
He said Indonesia would continue its constructive engagement to support the process, with the aim of helping improve, stabilize and promote prosperity for the Afghan people.
Qais Barakzai, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Jakarta, welcomed Indonesia’s approach, saying Afghanistan appreciates the country’s constructive engagement.
Barakzai said Afghanistan reaffirms its commitment to meaningful engagement with the international community, as well as to peace, stability and cooperation in the region.
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Afghanistan’s 4G subscribers surpass 10 million, says telecom ministry
The ministry’s spokesman, said in a post on X that Afghanistan currently has around 32 million active SIM cards, including approximately 17 million internet users.
The number of 4G subscribers in Afghanistan has surpassed 10 million, according to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.
Inayatullah Alokozay, the ministry’s spokesman, said in a post on X that Afghanistan currently has around 32 million active SIM cards, including approximately 17 million internet users.
Of those internet users, nearly 10 million are now using 4G services, reflecting a significant expansion in access to high-speed mobile internet across the country.
Alokozay said that before the Islamic Emirate returned to power, the number of 4G subscribers stood at just over 2 million, while the total number of internet users was below 10 million.
He attributed the increase to the expansion of telecommunications coverage, which has brought mobile and internet services to a larger share of the country’s population.
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Qatar Ambassador holds farewell meeting Turkish diplomat in Kabul
The Qatari ambassador also wished the Turkish diplomat continued success in his future assignments.
The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Afghanistan, Dr. Mirdef bin Ali Al-Qashouti, has held a farewell meeting with Bilal Emre, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Türkiye in Kabul, marking the conclusion of the Turkish diplomat’s tenure in Afghanistan.
According to the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Kabul, Ambassador Al-Qashouti praised Bilal Emre’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation during his mission in Afghanistan.
The Qatari ambassador also wished the Turkish diplomat continued success in his future assignments.
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