Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Guterres’s talks with Pakistani officials on Afghanistan discussed

Published

27 minutes ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

October 7, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Expansion of relations between Kabul and Moscow discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

October 6, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Pakistan’s hostile policy toward Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

October 5, 2026

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2026 Ariana News. All rights reserved!