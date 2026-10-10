Saar
Saar: Ongoing expulsion of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Guterres’s talks with Pakistani officials on Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Expansion of relations between Kabul and Moscow discussed
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