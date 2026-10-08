World
Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms
Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in sabotage or hybrid warfare operations.
Russia has begun sabotage operations against Danish companies supplying Ukraine after concluding that broader disruption efforts failed to curb Western military support for the country, Reuters quoting a Danish intelligence official said on Wednesday.
The shift reflects a significant escalation in Moscow’s hybrid warfare campaign, the official, from the Danish national security and intelligence service (PET), told a homeland security conference in Copenhagen.
“What we saw in the spring was a lot of planning, but very little carried out; what we saw in early summer is that they started to carry out a lot more,” the official said.
Russia concluded that its previous broad-spectrum targeting “did not have the effect of deterring the Western (military alliance) NATO from supporting Ukraine,” the official added, and while Moscow maintains political control over operations, its operational boldness is growing and Russia is now “trying to hit targets that have a direct impact on the front line. That means weapons production.”
Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in sabotage or hybrid warfare operations. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen rejected the allegations on Wednesday, accusing Danish authorities of making unfounded accusations against Russia, read the report.
The official cited a Russian defence ministry list of alleged European drone and drone component manufacturers that Moscow said in April amounted to potential military targets, without elaborating further.
Russia is increasingly using untrained proxies — including homeless people and people addicted to drugs — recruited via Telegram and other social media platforms. Recruitment typically starts with low-threshold tasks such as reconnaissance or photography, then escalates toward actual sabotage operations, PET has said.
“It could be anyone just looking for quick money,” the official said. “If the first person isn’t successful, they’ll throw another one at the problem until they succeed.”
Denmark’s defence intelligence service last month said Russia is likely to intensify hybrid attacks against the West in coming months, after Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August.
In September 2025, before Denmark hosted an EU summit, drones disrupted air traffic at six Danish airports, including Copenhagen, the Nordic region’s busiest, in what Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called a hybrid attack on her nation.
World
Vance says Iran must cut enrichment to end war
Vance said the US remained open to an agreement but would require concrete Iranian nuclear concessions.
US Vice President JD Vance said in an exclusive interview with Reuters that Iran must make a “meaningful” reduction in its nuclear enrichment capacity to satisfy US demands and end the countries’ seven-month war, even as Washington was unsure how Tehran makes decisions in negotiations.
Vance, a longtime skeptic of US involvement in foreign wars, has taken a leading role in negotiating a settlement to the conflict and brokered a provisional peace agreement in June that quickly fell apart. The war has jolted global energy markets and become a political liability for President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans ahead of November midterm elections, Reuters reported.
Speaking on Monday after a campaign trip in Alaska, Vance said any agreement would require Iran to reduce its nuclear enrichment capacity, rather than offer assurances of future nuclear drawdowns.
“If you don’t want a nuclear weapon, then why do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don’t build highly enriched fuel. That’s a very basic threshold issue,” Vance said.
“I think if they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they would do something meaningful on their enrichment capacity.”
Iran and the US have exchanged proposals in recent weeks aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route. Trump rejected Tehran’s latest offer and has warned that military operations could intensify after the midterms.
Vance said the US remained open to an agreement but would require concrete Iranian nuclear concessions.
“We’re not going to trade words for actions,” Vance said.
UNCLEAR HOW IRAN MAKES DECISIONS: VANCE
Complicating matters, Vance said Washington is uncertain who makes decisions in Tehran.
Vance said the US was in talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. But it was unclear how much authority they wield within Iran’s power structure, he said, after joint US-Israeli strikes at the start of the war killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“One of the things we picked up on is it’s not totally clear how their country makes decisions,” Vance said. Separately, Trump said on Tuesday his “biggest problem” is no one knows who is running Iran.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday that US officials are well aware of who their Iranian counterparts are and how Iran’s decision-making system works.
“The problem is actually the opposite: it lies in the contradictory positions and mixed messaging from US officials,” Esmaeil Baghaei told a weekly press conference.
Vance told Reuters he has held personal conversations with field commanders to gauge battlefield conditions. He dismissed concerns over critical munitions shortages and added that while Iranian troops are periodically able to strike commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, they are largely unable to prevent energy exports through the waterway.
Vance declined to say if he was leading peace talks, though he is frequently cited as the White House’s top negotiator.
“We’re certainly involved,” he said. “Ultimately, the president of the United States is driving things.”
The war — and its $3 billion monthly price tag — has become a key issue on the campaign trail. Higher energy prices have put Trump and Republicans on the defensive in competitive states that will decide control of Congress.
Vance has sought to temper criticism of Trump’s handling of the conflict, telling voters they should not let that issue keep them from backing Republicans in next month’s elections.
In Alaska, Vance rallied for Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, who is locked in a tight reelection battle with Democratic challenger Mary Peltola. Trump carried Alaska by 13 percentage points in 2024, but rising everyday costs have put the state in play.
Before speaking with Reuters, Vance focused much of his speech on affordability concerns, especially around energy. Alaska’s remote locale makes consumer goods more expensive, and energy production is a key industry.
Rally attendees roared when Sullivan nearly introduced Vance as the president of the US, rather than the vice president. Vance is seen as a leading Republican contender to succeed Trump in the White House.
Vance told Reuters afterward that he had not decided whether to seek the presidency in 2028.
“I’m inherently a procrastinator,” he said. “I really haven’t thought about it much.”
World
▶️Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan activate Mecca defense pact
The three countries said the measures would be implemented under approved arrangements and in accordance with the national laws of each country.
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have agreed to immediately implement their collective defence commitments, including the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia.
The decision was reached on Monday during an emergency meeting of the Mecca Defence Alliance in Riyadh, according to a joint statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign ministry.
The three countries said the measures would be implemented under approved arrangements and in accordance with the national laws of each country.
Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman said the meeting reaffirmed the three countries’ “solidarity and unity” in responding to what he described as attacks against Saudi Arabia and Islamic holy sites.
The move follows a reported attack on a power distribution station in Medina. The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group said the attack targeted a facility supplying electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August. Under the pact, an armed attack against one of the three members is considered an attack against all.
The agreement initially provided few details on the specific military commitments or defence obligations of each country.
The latest announcement marks a move from the framework of the agreement towards its practical implementation, with the three countries now agreeing to put arrangements for the deployment of military capabilities into effect.
World
Trump picks John Coale as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that lawyer and current Belarus envoy John Coale, who has been credited with the release of hundreds of prisoners, would be his special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 15 prisoners last month after talks with Coale, who has been talking to Minsk for more than a year, Reuters reported.
“John has already secured the return of over 65 Americans and Allied Citizens from Belarus over the last year, and negotiated the release of more than 800 political prisoners from multiple countries in Eastern Europe,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Coale will replace Adam Boehler, who Trump said had brought back 196 hostages. Boehler, who in August helped to secure the release of a former American marine from Russia, will continue to assist in other matters as a senior adviser, Trump added.
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