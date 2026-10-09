Hegseth criticizes Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, says it damaged US reputation

Herat Governor Maulana Islam Jar has met with an Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Mohsen Zanganeh, a member of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly, to discuss expanding bilateral trade, strengthening economic ties and facilitating cross-border transit.

According to a statement from the Herat Governor’s Press Office, the meeting was also attended by Farah Governor Mohammad Hafiz Mujahid and Nimroz Governor Abdul Manan Mahmoud.

Officials from both countries discussed ways to increase commercial exchanges and improve the use of western border crossings to facilitate the movement of goods between Afghanistan and Iran.

Welcoming the Iranian delegation, Islam Jar said Afghanistan had made progress in the economic, industrial and commercial sectors, while major infrastructure projects were also underway.

He also highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to combat drug cultivation and trafficking, saying progress had been made in this area.

The Herat governor called for greater attention to expanding trade and transit through Herat, Farah and Nimroz provinces, stressing that increased commercial activity could benefit both countries.

According to the statement, Islam Jar said the Islam Qala, Abu Nasr Farahi and Nimroz border crossings were ready to operate around the clock to facilitate trade and transit.

Meanwhile, Zanganeh thanked the Afghan people for their hospitality and said Afghanistan had made considerable progress over the past five years.

He expressed support for expanding trade and transit cooperation and increasing the movement of goods through the three western border crossings, pledging to work towards advancing these objectives.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts by Afghanistan and Iran to strengthen economic cooperation, improve cross-border transportation and expand regional trade connectivity.