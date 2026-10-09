US senator cites Afghanistan visits in Pentagon ‘cover-up’ allegations over Iran war

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has accused the Pentagon of attempting to conceal the costs and damage associated with the war on Iran after he was denied access to US military facilities in the region.

Speaking to CNN, Murphy rejected officials’ explanation that the visit was blocked for security reasons, pointing to his previous visits to US military positions in Iraq and Afghanistan during active fighting.

“The reason was made up,” Murphy said, arguing that the decision was not about safety but a “cover-up.”

Murphy also said that US Defense Department officials in the region refused to brief him at the US embassy. However, he said the State Department allowed him to inspect damage to the diplomatic mission, which he described as extensive.

“The attack on the US embassy happened at night. Had it happened during the day, there would have been lots of Americans killed,” Murphy said.

The senator’s remarks have raised questions about transparency surrounding the financial costs and reported damage linked to the conflict.