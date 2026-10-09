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Balkh governor, Turkish ambassador discusses trade, transit and visa facilitation
The meeting was attended by Türkiye’s consul general in Balkh, the mayor of Mazar-i-Sharif and the provincial head of foreign affairs.
Balkh Governor Mohammad Yousuf Wafa met with Sadin Ayyıldız, Chargé d’Affaires of the Turkish embassy in Kabul, on Thursday morning to discuss expanding economic, commercial and transit cooperation between the two sides.
According to information released by Balkh officials, the meeting focused on strengthening relations between Afghanistan and Türkiye, particularly economic and trade ties between Balkh province and Türkiye.
The discussions also covered facilitating visa procedures for Balkh-based businesspeople travelling to Türkiye, as well as improving visa access for patients seeking medical treatment there.
Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening Islamic, cultural and social relations and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in other areas.
The meeting was attended by Türkiye’s consul general in Balkh, the mayor of Mazar-i-Sharif and the provincial head of foreign affairs.
The discussions come amid efforts to expand regional trade and strengthen commercial connections between Afghanistan and Türkiye, with Balkh serving as an important economic and transit hub in northern Afghanistan.
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Kyrgyz President calls for continued regional support for Afghanistan
Japarov also underscored the importance of continued humanitarian assistance, urging regional countries to uphold their commitments to supporting Afghanistan.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has called on regional countries to maintain their support for Afghanistan, stressing that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan would benefit the entire region.
Speaking at a consultative meeting of the leaders of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, Japarov highlighted the importance of continued assistance to the Afghan people and stronger regional cooperation to address shared security challenges.
He emphasized the need to enhance cooperation among regional countries to combat terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime.
Japarov also underscored the importance of continued humanitarian assistance, urging regional countries to uphold their commitments to supporting Afghanistan.
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Afghanistan, Iran seek to expand trade and transit through western border crossings
The Herat governor called for greater attention to expanding trade and transit through Herat, Farah and Nimroz provinces.
Herat Governor Maulana Islam Jar has met with an Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Mohsen Zanganeh, a member of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly, to discuss expanding bilateral trade, strengthening economic ties and facilitating cross-border transit.
According to a statement from the Herat Governor’s Press Office, the meeting was also attended by Farah Governor Mohammad Hafiz Mujahid and Nimroz Governor Abdul Manan Mahmoud.
Officials from both countries discussed ways to increase commercial exchanges and improve the use of western border crossings to facilitate the movement of goods between Afghanistan and Iran.
Welcoming the Iranian delegation, Islam Jar said Afghanistan had made progress in the economic, industrial and commercial sectors, while major infrastructure projects were also underway.
He also highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s efforts to combat drug cultivation and trafficking, saying progress had been made in this area.
The Herat governor called for greater attention to expanding trade and transit through Herat, Farah and Nimroz provinces, stressing that increased commercial activity could benefit both countries.
According to the statement, Islam Jar said the Islam Qala, Abu Nasr Farahi and Nimroz border crossings were ready to operate around the clock to facilitate trade and transit.
Meanwhile, Zanganeh thanked the Afghan people for their hospitality and said Afghanistan had made considerable progress over the past five years.
He expressed support for expanding trade and transit cooperation and increasing the movement of goods through the three western border crossings, pledging to work towards advancing these objectives.
The meeting reflects ongoing efforts by Afghanistan and Iran to strengthen economic cooperation, improve cross-border transportation and expand regional trade connectivity.
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US senator cites Afghanistan visits in Pentagon ‘cover-up’ allegations over Iran war
“The reason was made up,” Murphy said, arguing that the decision was not about safety but a “cover-up.”
US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has accused the Pentagon of attempting to conceal the costs and damage associated with the war on Iran after he was denied access to US military facilities in the region.
Speaking to CNN, Murphy rejected officials’ explanation that the visit was blocked for security reasons, pointing to his previous visits to US military positions in Iraq and Afghanistan during active fighting.
“The reason was made up,” Murphy said, arguing that the decision was not about safety but a “cover-up.”
Murphy also said that US Defense Department officials in the region refused to brief him at the US embassy. However, he said the State Department allowed him to inspect damage to the diplomatic mission, which he described as extensive.
“The attack on the US embassy happened at night. Had it happened during the day, there would have been lots of Americans killed,” Murphy said.
The senator’s remarks have raised questions about transparency surrounding the financial costs and reported damage linked to the conflict.
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