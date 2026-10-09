Balkh governor, Turkish ambassador discusses trade, transit and visa facilitation

Balkh Governor Mohammad Yousuf Wafa met with Sadin Ayyıldız, Chargé d’Affaires of the Turkish embassy in Kabul, on Thursday morning to discuss expanding economic, commercial and transit cooperation between the two sides.

According to information released by Balkh officials, the meeting focused on strengthening relations between Afghanistan and Türkiye, particularly economic and trade ties between Balkh province and Türkiye.

The discussions also covered facilitating visa procedures for Balkh-based businesspeople travelling to Türkiye, as well as improving visa access for patients seeking medical treatment there.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening Islamic, cultural and social relations and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in other areas.

The meeting was attended by Türkiye’s consul general in Balkh, the mayor of Mazar-i-Sharif and the provincial head of foreign affairs.

The discussions come amid efforts to expand regional trade and strengthen commercial connections between Afghanistan and Türkiye, with Balkh serving as an important economic and transit hub in northern Afghanistan.