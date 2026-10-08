Afghan delegation travels to Moscow for Global Digital Forum

A delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Amin Jan Omari, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, has traveled to Moscow to attend the Second Global Digital Forum.

Abdul Rahman Safi, Director General of the Digital Governance Directorate, is also part of the Afghan delegation.

The three-day forum, which opened in Moscow on Thursday, brings together government representatives, international organizations, information technology experts and private-sector representatives from various countries.

Discussions at the forum will focus on digital technology, digital governance, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and ways to expand international technological cooperation.

Afghanistan’s delegation is expected to present the country’s experience and achievements in telecommunications and information technology, as well as its efforts toward digital transformation.

The Afghan delegation will also hold bilateral meetings with representatives of various countries and organizations on the sidelines of the forum to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in information technology and digital development.