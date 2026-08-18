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Tahawol: Iran’s position on recognizing Islamic Emirate discussed

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Tahawol: U.S. non-recognition of IEA

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August 16, 2026

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Tahawol: Trade cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran discussed

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August 13, 2026

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Tahawol: Afghanistan’s future in the global press discussed

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August 12, 2026

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