Health
Afghan, Russian health ministers discuss cooperation
Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan, met with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Albertovich Murashko during his official visit to Russia.
The two sides discussed expanding long-term health cooperation between Afghanistan and Russia, including medicines, vaccines, medical equipment, health-worker training and the transfer of modern medical technologies, Afghanistan’s Public Health Ministry said in a statement.
Jalali briefed his Russian counterpart on the needs and priorities of Afghanistan’s health sector and called for greater Russian cooperation to improve the quality of health services, strengthen the professional capacity of health workers and develop modern medical facilities.
Murashko expressed Russia’s readiness to expand technical cooperation with Afghanistan and support efforts to strengthen the country’s health sector.
Health
Kandahar Red Crescent: More than 3,000 mental health patients treated in five years
Doctors said patients considered a serious danger to society are kept at the center on a permanent basis and receive regular treatment.
The Kandahar branch of the Afghan Red Crescent Society says more than 3,000 mental health patients, including men and women, have received treatment at home across southern Afghanistan over the past five years.
Officials said 405 patients were also treated at the Afghan Red Crescent’s mental health treatment center in Kandahar and returned to their homes. The center is the only facility in southern Afghanistan providing treatment to mental health patients from the region.
According to officials, during the past five years, 1,936 male and 1,331 female mental health patients received treatment at their homes.
Currently, 158 patients, including men and women who pose a risk to themselves or others, are being kept and treated at the center, while treatment for another 804 patients is continuing at their homes.
Doctors said patients considered a serious danger to society are kept at the center on a permanent basis and receive regular treatment.
Meanwhile, some patients who were previously brought to the center in poor condition are now recovering and have expressed satisfaction with the services they have received.
The development comes as officials from the Red Crescent’s southern regional branch say mental health problems linked to poverty and family difficulties are increasing.
Despite the challenges, they said efforts are underway to expand mental health services so that more patients can receive treatment.
Health
Health minister visits Belarus to expand medical cooperation
Belarusian Deputy Health Minister welcomed Jalali and his delegation, describing the visit as an important step toward strengthening health cooperation between Afghanistan and Belarus.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, has travelled to Belarus at the head of a delegation to strengthen health cooperation and exchange medical expertise between the two countries.
According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, the visit will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation, reviewing Belarus’s healthcare institutions and sharing experience in medical services and specialized healthcare.
Belarusian Deputy Health Minister Barys Andrasyuk welcomed Jalali and his delegation, describing the visit as an important step toward strengthening health cooperation between Afghanistan and Belarus.
During the visit, Jalali is expected to meet with senior officials at Belarus’s Ministry of Health and visit several medical and research institutions, including the Belarusian State Medical University, a state pharmaceutical production company, specialized cardiac and oncology centers, the Republican Centre for Hygiene and Epidemiology, and an emergency clinical hospital.
The two sides are also expected to discuss cooperation in medical education, healthcare services, pharmaceutical production and specialized treatment, as well as opportunities to expand technical exchanges.
The visit comes as Afghanistan seeks to expand international cooperation in the health sector and improve access to medical expertise, training and pharmaceutical resources.
Health
Four-day polio vaccination campaign begins across Afghanistan
A nationwide polio vaccination campaign got underway across Afghanistan on Monday.
The four-day campaign aims to vaccinate around 12.77 million children under the age of five against polio.
Officials said the campaign is aimed at strengthening protection for children against polio and preventing the spread of the virus.
However, in the southern zone of the country, the polio vaccination campaign will begin one day later, on Tuesday, to ensure better implementation.
According to the information provided, Afghanistan has conducted one nationwide and two sub-national polio vaccination campaigns so far this year. The current campaign is the fourth of the year. In addition, localized campaigns and public awareness programs have also been carried out.
Officials said some environmental samples linked to the polio virus have tested positive. However, the Ministry of Public Health has not so far confirmed any human cases of polio.
According to officials, investigations into suspected cases are ongoing, and information on confirmed human cases will be shared once the assessments are completed and sufficient evidence is available.
Afghan, Russian health ministers discuss cooperation
Iran’s Qaani: We must strengthen the belt of defense and dignity from Afghanistan to Yemen
Rashid Khan plans to build cricket academy and stadium in Nangarhar
Belgian minister says convicted Afghan criminals should return after serving sentences
Lithuania detains 35 Afghan and Iraqi migrants crossing from Belarus
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
Khalilzad: Afghanistan ready to attract major investment
Khyber Chamber demands reopening of Torkham crossing
Messi returns to Inter Miami after Argentina retirement
Imam Abu Hanifa exhibition to draw exhibitors from more than 20 countries
Tawsia: Review of three key economic developments in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan’s airstrikes on civilians in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Improvement in Afghanistan-China relations discussed
Saar: Expanding ties with regional and global countries discussed
Tahawol: Absence of Afghanistan’s envoy at UNGA discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
US, Iran separately talk with mediators in latest bid to end war
-
Regional3 days ago
US imposes sanctions on 13 tied to Iran weapons procurement
-
Health5 days ago
Health minister visits Belarus to expand medical cooperation
-
Sport5 days ago
ACL: Sorkh Poshan Khafi maintain perfect record with 1-0 win over Ariana Khost
-
Latest News2 days ago
Four members of one family killed in Helmand in Pakistan airstrike
-
Sport4 days ago
Istiqlal Kabul beat Khurasan Faryab 2-0 with late goals
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Afghanistan on climate front line as Kabul faces groundwater warning
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan Champions League: Toofan Herat and Aino Mina Kandahar draw 1-1