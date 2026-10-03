Iran’s Qaani: We must strengthen the belt of defense and dignity from Afghanistan to Yemen

Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, has called for strengthening what he described as a “belt of defense, independence and dignity” from Afghanistan to Yemen.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Thursday, Qaani said: “We must strengthen the belt of defense, independence and dignity from Afghanistan to Yemen, and from Iran to Gaza and Lebanon, across the Muslim world.”

He also claimed that the so-called “resistance axis” continues on its path despite the killing of a number of its commanders.

The Quds Force commander further claimed that the United States had been expelled from Iraq despite its extensive capabilities and equipment, and had suffered a defeat against Iran.

Qaani added that the U.S. had believed it could force Iran to surrender within four days or, at most, two weeks, but instead faced circumstances that were different from its calculations.