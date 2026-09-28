Sport
Afghanistan vs India Asian Games quarter-final abandoned without a toss
India advanced to the semi-finals because of their higher seeding, which was determined by the ICC T20I team rankings.
Afghanistan’s Asian Games men’s cricket quarter-final against India was abandoned without a toss on Monday after persistent rain left the outfield at Nisshin unplayable.
The match was called off 16 minutes before the scheduled toss, with no play possible because of the wet conditions.
India advanced to the semi-finals because of their higher seeding, which was determined by the ICC T20I team rankings.
India will face the winner of Tuesday’s quarter-final between Nepal and Sri Lanka in Thursday’s second semi-final.
Sri Lanka, one of the four seeded teams alongside India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, will also advance if its quarter-final against Nepal is washed out.
Earlier on Monday, the first quarter-final between Hong Kong and Pakistan was also abandoned without a toss because of rain.
This outcome marked the second consecutive Asian Games in which Afghanistan’s men’s campaign has ended against India because of rain.
At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Afghanistan won the silver medal after the final against India was abandoned following 18.2 overs of India’s first innings. India, the higher-seeded team, were awarded the gold medal under the tournament rules.
Sport
Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal finishes runner-up at Mr Olympia for third straight year
Bilal took silver behind Britain’s Ryan Terry, while American Kieron Holden finished third.
Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal has finished runner-up in the Men’s Physique category at the Mr Olympia competition for the third consecutive year.
Bilal took silver behind Britain’s Ryan Terry, while American Kieron Holden finished third.
The result adds to Bilal’s growing record on the international bodybuilding stage. He previously won the New York Pro and finished runner-up at the Pittsburgh Pro, two major events on the professional bodybuilding circuit.
The Mr Olympia, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, brings together leading professional bodybuilders from around the world across multiple categories. The Men’s Physique division focuses on muscularity, symmetry and overall presentation, with competitors judged on their physique and stage presentation.
Bilal’s latest podium finish continues a remarkable run at one of bodybuilding’s biggest global events and further raises Afghanistan’s profile in professional bodybuilding.
Sport
Abu Muslim Farah defeat Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in ACL season six
Abu Muslim Farah defeated Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in the 25th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan.
The match was played on Saturday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium in Kabul.
Both teams pushed for an opening goal in the first half, but neither side managed to find the net, and the teams went into the break goalless.
Just two minutes into the second half, Abu Muslim Farah broke the deadlock to take a 1-0 lead.
Alireza Panahi later doubled Abu Muslim Farah’s advantage, sealing a 2-0 victory for the Farah side.
Abu Muslim Farah committed 13 fouls and received two yellow cards, while Khorasan Faryab committed seven fouls and received one yellow card.
Matches from the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
Afghanistan Champions League: Omar Zawak Herat beat Toofan Herat 1-0
Omar Zawak Herat secured a 1-0 victory over Toofan Herat in the 24th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan in Kabul.
The match was played on Saturday at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium.
Both sides created scoring opportunities in the first half, but neither team managed to find the net before the break.
Omar Zawak Herat broke the deadlock in the 86th minute when Shadab Malikzadah scored with a fine strike to give his side the lead.
Toofan Herat committed eight fouls and received two yellow cards, while Omar Zawak Herat recorded six fouls and received one yellow card and one red card.
Toofan Herat will face Aino Mina Kandahar on September 29, while Omar Zawak Herat will take on Abu Muslim Farah on September 30.
Matches from the sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
Health minister visits Belarus to expand medical cooperation
Afghanistan vs India Asian Games quarter-final abandoned without a toss
Afghanistan raises import tariffs on several goods to support domestic industry
Khalilzad calls for end to Pakistan’s ‘double game’, urges new chapter with Afghanistan
Afghanistan-Kazakhstan trade reaches $581 million in six months
Saudi energy group signs major Afghanistan deals covering gas exploration and pipeline plans
Trump floats idea of renaming Atlantic or Pacific Ocean
Nepal flood rescue mission enters critical phase as thousands remain missing
Iranian clubs to face Gulf opponents at neutral venues in Asian Champions League Elite
Khalilzad: Afghanistan ready to attract major investment
Saar: Afghanistan’s image at UNGA
Saar: Concerns over Pakistan’s political crisis discussed
Exclusive interview with Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of MRRD
Tawsia: Overview of Afghanistan’s iron mines
Tahawol: Discussion on fresh Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines ranks seventh among 45 Central Asian airlines
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran airlines cancel flights as US sanctions hit
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan open Asian Games cricket campaign with win over Japan
-
World4 days ago
Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi as US-China summit gets underway
-
Latest News1 day ago
Afghanistan says 28 killed, 32 captured in Nuristan operation
-
World1 day ago
Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end fighting
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad warns Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions likely to worsen after fresh airstrikes
-
Sport1 day ago
Afghan bodybuilder Ali Bilal finishes runner-up at Mr Olympia for third straight year