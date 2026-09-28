Afghanistan vs India Asian Games quarter-final abandoned without a toss

Afghanistan’s Asian Games men’s cricket quarter-final against India was abandoned without a toss on Monday after persistent rain left the outfield at Nisshin unplayable.

The match was called off 16 minutes before the scheduled toss, with no play possible because of the wet conditions.

India advanced to the semi-finals because of their higher seeding, which was determined by the ICC T20I team rankings.

India will face the winner of Tuesday’s quarter-final between Nepal and Sri Lanka in Thursday’s second semi-final.

Sri Lanka, one of the four seeded teams alongside India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, will also advance if its quarter-final against Nepal is washed out.

Earlier on Monday, the first quarter-final between Hong Kong and Pakistan was also abandoned without a toss because of rain.

This outcome marked the second consecutive Asian Games in which Afghanistan’s men’s campaign has ended against India because of rain.

At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Afghanistan won the silver medal after the final against India was abandoned following 18.2 overs of India’s first innings. India, the higher-seeded team, were awarded the gold medal under the tournament rules.