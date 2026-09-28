Khalilzad calls for end to Pakistan’s ‘double game’, urges new chapter with Afghanistan

Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has called for an end to what he described as Pakistan’s “double game” over its alleged support for militant groups operating in Afghanistan, urging the two neighbouring countries to open a new chapter in their relations.

In a post on X, Khalilzad said he believed the past 30 years had demonstrated a significant gap between Pakistan’s public statements and its actions regarding armed groups involved in fighting in Afghanistan.

Referring to the period of the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, Khalilzad alleged that Pakistan provided sanctuary and support to militants fighting U.S. and Afghan forces while publicly denying doing so.

“Playing this double game must stop,” Khalilzad wrote, adding that it was time for Afghanistan and Pakistan to “turn a new page.”

He called for greater economic cooperation and development between the two countries and said they should agree not to allow their respective territories to be used to threaten each other’s security.

Khalilzad’s comments come amid renewed tensions between Kabul and Islamabad over cross-border militancy and security allegations.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan of allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups to operate from Afghan territory. Kabul has denied providing sanctuary to groups planning attacks against Pakistan.

The dispute has increasingly spilled into military confrontation. Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan on September 21, saying it had targeted militant positions, while Afghan officials and the United Nations said three civilians, including a woman and a girl, were killed. Pakistan said the strikes killed 28 militants.

Islamabad has also continued to accuse Kabul of failing to prevent attacks originating from Afghan territory. Pakistani authorities have said their military actions are carried out in response to security threats and in self-defence.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has rejected recent Afghan allegations that its security forces or intelligence agencies were involved in violence in Afghanistan’s Nuristan province, calling the claims baseless.

Against this backdrop, Khalilzad said improved relations should focus on economic cooperation, development and mutual security guarantees, with neither country allowing its territory to be used against the other.