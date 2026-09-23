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OIC Contact Group reaffirms support for Afghan people
The OIC Secretary-General also highlighted the organization’s work through its mission and field office in Kabul, particularly in the areas of girls’ education, healthcare and social cohesion.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Afghanistan has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Afghan people and strengthening the international response to the country’s humanitarian and development needs.
The group met in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the latest humanitarian and development situation in Afghanistan and ways to strengthen international support.
OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to the Afghan people, highlighting an approach based on engagement and practical cooperation with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities.
He said such engagement should serve the interests of the Afghan people while helping ensure the continuity of humanitarian assistance.
The OIC Secretary-General also highlighted the organization’s work through its mission and field office in Kabul, particularly in the areas of girls’ education, healthcare and social cohesion.
The meeting comes as Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian and development challenges, with international organisations and aid agencies calling for sustained support for the Afghan population.
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Ariana Afghan Airlines ranks seventh among 45 Central Asian airlines
Ariana Afghan Airlines has ranked seventh among 45 airlines in Central Asia in Skytrax’s 2026 rankings.
Company officials say Ariana Afghan ranked eighth on the list in 2025, but moved up one place this year following improvements in service quality and the expansion of its operations.
According to the officials, in 2026 the airline met criteria including service quality, flight safety, professional cabin crew, and experience in the aviation sector, placing it among the top 10 airlines in Central Asia.
Skytrax is an international organization that evaluates and ranks the quality of services in the aviation industry and airlines, assessing and ranking carriers annually based on specific criteria.
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Silk Road highway in Wakhan corridor now reaches the China border
The road is expected to be officially opened for use in the near future, potentially improving connectivity through the remote Wakhan Corridor.
The construction of the Silk Road Highway in Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor has been fully completed after five years of work, officials in Badakhshan province said.
Amanullah Chehra, head of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in Badakhshan, said the 121.13-kilometre road begins in the Barghil area and stretches to Bzai Gonbad near the Chinese border.
According to officials, the road is between 7 and 10 metres wide and includes three major bridges, each measuring approximately 20 to 22 metres in length. Numerous smaller drainage structures have also been built along the route to facilitate the flow of water.
The road is expected to be officially opened for use in the near future, potentially improving connectivity through the remote Wakhan Corridor.
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Refugees minister, UNAMA deputy discuss challenges facing returnees
Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, met on Wednesday with Bruno Lemarquis, UNAMA’s Deputy Head for Humanitarian Affairs, to discuss the situation of Afghan returnees and humanitarian assistance.
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said Lemarquis briefed the minister on assessments conducted by UN agencies during visits to several provinces to identify the needs of returnee families.
Lemarquis said joint cooperation between UN agencies and the Islamic Emirate is needed to support and resettle returnees. He added that UN agencies are currently assisting thousands of families and called for the expansion of humanitarian assistance.
He also said the international community should pay greater attention to the needs of Afghans, adding that UNAMA is ready to cooperate in addressing challenges facing returnees.
Abdul Kabir welcomed UNAMA’s support and thanked the United Nations for its assistance to Afghans. He said various government institutions have been tasked with addressing returnees’ needs.
The minister also called on aid organizations to continue supporting returnee families, saying a program to resettle thousands of internally displaced families is also underway.
Kabir further said the necessary facilities have been provided for UN agencies to operate and that the Islamic Emirate welcomes UNAMA’s humanitarian cooperation.
Ariana Afghan Airlines ranks seventh among 45 Central Asian airlines
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