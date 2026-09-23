OIC Contact Group reaffirms support for Afghan people

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Afghanistan has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Afghan people and strengthening the international response to the country’s humanitarian and development needs.

The group met in New York on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the latest humanitarian and development situation in Afghanistan and ways to strengthen international support.

OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to the Afghan people, highlighting an approach based on engagement and practical cooperation with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities.

He said such engagement should serve the interests of the Afghan people while helping ensure the continuity of humanitarian assistance.

The OIC Secretary-General also highlighted the organization’s work through its mission and field office in Kabul, particularly in the areas of girls’ education, healthcare and social cohesion.

The meeting comes as Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian and development challenges, with international organisations and aid agencies calling for sustained support for the Afghan population.