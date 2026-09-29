Istiqlal Kabul beat Khurasan Faryab 2-0 with late goals

Istiqlal Kabul defeated Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in the 28th match of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League in Kabul on Tuesday.

The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, with both sides creating several chances in the first half. However, neither team was able to break the deadlock before the interval.

The game remained closely contested throughout the second half before Istiqlal Kabul finally took the lead in the 90th minute. Nadim Naeemi found the net with a close-range strike.

Haroon Noori then doubled Istiqlal Kabul’s advantage in stoppage time to secure a 2-0 victory.

Khurasan Faryab committed 10 fouls and received four yellow cards, while Istiqlal Kabul were penalised for six fouls.

Istiqlal Kabul will face Omar Zawak Herat on October 2, while Khurasan Faryab will meet Ariana Khost on October 1.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.