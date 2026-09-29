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Istiqlal Kabul beat Khurasan Faryab 2-0 with late goals

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7 hours ago

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Istiqlal Kabul defeated Khurasan Faryab 2-0 in the 28th match of the sixth season of the Afghanistan Champions League in Kabul on Tuesday.

The match was played at the Afghanistan Football Federation Stadium, with both sides creating several chances in the first half. However, neither team was able to break the deadlock before the interval.

The game remained closely contested throughout the second half before Istiqlal Kabul finally took the lead in the 90th minute. Nadim Naeemi found the net with a close-range strike.

Haroon Noori then doubled Istiqlal Kabul’s advantage in stoppage time to secure a 2-0 victory.

Khurasan Faryab committed 10 fouls and received four yellow cards, while Istiqlal Kabul were penalised for six fouls.

Istiqlal Kabul will face Omar Zawak Herat on October 2, while Khurasan Faryab will meet Ariana Khost on October 1.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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Afghanistan Champions League: Toofan Herat and Aino Mina Kandahar draw 1-1

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4 hours ago

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September 29, 2026

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Toofan Herat and Aino Mina Kandahar drew 1-1 in the 29th match of the sixth season of Afghanistan Champions League Roshan on Tuesday.

Enayatullah Koohi scored the opening goal for Toofan Herat in the first half, but Ahmad Nabi Moqaddas equalized for Aino Mina Kandahar in the 32nd minute.

Both teams created chances to score in the second half, but neither side was able to find the net, and the match ended 1-1.

Toofan Herat committed 12 fouls and received one yellow card, while Aino Mina Kandahar committed 16 fouls and received two yellow cards.

Toofan Herat will face Arman FC in their next match on October 1, while Aino Mina Kandahar will take on Abu Muslim Farah on October 2.

The sixth season of the Roshan Afghanistan Champions League is being broadcast live on Ariana Television.

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Sarsabz Yashlar edge Arman FC 1-0 in Afghanistan Champions League

Farid Ahmad scored the decisive goal in the 36th minute to give Sarsabz Yashlar all three points.

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1 day ago

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September 28, 2026

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Sarsabz Yashlar secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Arman FC in the 27th match of the Afghanistan Champions League in Kabul on Monday.

Farid Ahmad scored the decisive goal in the 36th minute to give Sarsabz Yashlar all three points.

Despite the defeat, Arman FC won nine corners compared with three for Sarsabz Yashlar. However, Sarsabz Yashlar had a higher share of shots on target, 57 percent to 43 percent.

The result leaves Arman FC eighth in the 10-team competition with four points from six matches. Sarsabz Yashlar are sixth with six points.

All Afghanistan Champions League matches are being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).

 
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Kunduz football ground to be built with FIFA funding

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1 day ago

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September 28, 2026

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The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) says a new football ground will be built in central Kunduz with money from FIFA.

The federation said an agreement has been signed between Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports and the AFF, under which 10 jeribs of land in central Kunduz will be allocated to the federation for 25 years for construction of the facility.

According to the AFF, funding provided by FIFA will be used for the project, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

The federation said the new ground will provide better facilities for athletes, allow the province to host football competitions, help identify young talent and support the development of football in Kunduz.

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