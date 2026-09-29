US Afghanistan War Commission meets Asim Munir over Pakistan’s role in conflict

A delegation from the US Afghanistan War Commission met Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, in Rawalpindi on Monday as the commission reviews the United States’ 20-year engagement in Afghanistan.

The delegation, led by commission co-chairs Shamila N. Chaudhary and Colin F. Jackson, met Munir at General Headquarters, according to Pakistan’s military.

Discussions covered Pakistan’s support during the Afghanistan conflict, the regional security environment and developments in Afghanistan, with a focus on issues relevant to the commission’s review.

Munir presented Pakistan’s perspective on the security dynamics that shaped the conflict and highlighted the challenges faced by the country during the prolonged war in neighbouring Afghanistan.

He also stressed the importance of incorporating the regional perspective and Pakistan’s experience when assessing the strategic, diplomatic and operational dimensions of the conflict, according to the military statement.

The delegation acknowledged Pakistan’s “longstanding role and sacrifices” during the conflict and appreciated what it described as the country’s continued contribution to regional peace and stability.

The Afghanistan War Commission was established by the US Congress in 2021 to conduct an independent review of US decisions and actions during the Afghanistan war from June 2001 to August 2021. The commission is examining the military, diplomatic, intelligence and foreign assistance aspects of the US engagement.

US forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, ending nearly two decades of US military involvement in the country.

Pakistan was a key regional actor throughout the conflict, sharing a long border with Afghanistan and providing logistical and other support to US-led operations while also facing significant security challenges linked to the war.

The commission’s meeting with Munir comes as it gathers regional perspectives on the decisions and events that shaped the US engagement in Afghanistan. Its final report is expected to examine the broader strategic, diplomatic and operational lessons of the conflict.