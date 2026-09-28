Sarsabz Yashlar edge Arman FC 1-0 in Afghanistan Champions League

Sarsabz Yashlar secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Arman FC in the 27th match of the Afghanistan Champions League in Kabul on Monday.

Farid Ahmad scored the decisive goal in the 36th minute to give Sarsabz Yashlar all three points.

Despite the defeat, Arman FC won nine corners compared with three for Sarsabz Yashlar. However, Sarsabz Yashlar had a higher share of shots on target, 57 percent to 43 percent.

The result leaves Arman FC eighth in the 10-team competition with four points from six matches. Sarsabz Yashlar are sixth with six points.