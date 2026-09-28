Health minister visits Belarus to expand medical cooperation

Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, has travelled to Belarus at the head of a delegation to strengthen health cooperation and exchange medical expertise between the two countries.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, the visit will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation, reviewing Belarus’s healthcare institutions and sharing experience in medical services and specialized healthcare.

Belarusian Deputy Health Minister Barys Andrasyuk welcomed Jalali and his delegation, describing the visit as an important step toward strengthening health cooperation between Afghanistan and Belarus.

During the visit, Jalali is expected to meet with senior officials at Belarus’s Ministry of Health and visit several medical and research institutions, including the Belarusian State Medical University, a state pharmaceutical production company, specialized cardiac and oncology centers, the Republican Centre for Hygiene and Epidemiology, and an emergency clinical hospital.

The two sides are also expected to discuss cooperation in medical education, healthcare services, pharmaceutical production and specialized treatment, as well as opportunities to expand technical exchanges.

The visit comes as Afghanistan seeks to expand international cooperation in the health sector and improve access to medical expertise, training and pharmaceutical resources.