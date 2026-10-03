Muttaqi and DiCarlo discuss Afghanistan-UN cooperation

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, and Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, discussed the state of cooperation between Afghanistan and the United Nations, humanitarian assistance, and the needs of returning Afghan migrants.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides emphasized the importance of joint and coordinated efforts for the sustainable reintegration of returnees.

Afghanistan’s needs in the areas of climate change and water, increased cooperation in these sectors, and the regional situation were also among the topics discussed.

The two sides also exchanged views on ways to identify new opportunities within the framework of the Doha Process.